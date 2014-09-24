RSS

Nabil Ayouch

film.jpg.jpe

The first words in Horses of God are spoken against a black screen. “Are you asleep?” Yechine asks his brother. “Tell me, what will Ghislaine think when she hears that I died a martyr?” he continues, asking about the unfulfilled love ... more

Sep 24, 2014 2:06 AM Film Reviews

Sep 2, 2014 3:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10617.jpe

2010 marks the 40th anniversary of Earth Day, and it remains as vital as ever before. Every day we confront new challenges posed by climate change and our addiction to fossil fuels. Fortunately, however, Earth Day celebrations continue to b... more

Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES