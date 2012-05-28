RSS

Nails And Dress

 The big challenge of any stage drama is essentially the  same. The  characters need to connect up with the audience in a way that is strong enough to create a deep and powerful empathy with the story. From a certain point of view, everything e.. more

May 28, 2012 12:20 PM Theater

 The theatre year continues to transition from the standard season to the summer as Uprooted stages its latest. Caleen Sinnette Jennings; Hair, Nails & Dress makes its debut here. A longtime professor at American University in Washington D.C., .. more

May 17, 2012 7:31 PM Theater

blogimage8294.jpe

How it didn’t happen sooner is anybody’s guess, but last year some Norwegian filmmakers had the great idea of combining two of the great movie villain archetypes: Nazis and zombies. The resulting film, Dead Snow, has been a hit at independe... more

Oct 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8264.jpe

In the late 19th century, a German playwright named Frank Wedekind wrote a play sharply criticizing the sexually repressive culture of Germany at the time. Wedekind’s Spring Awakening covered a lot of ground in a single plot about a group ... more

Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES