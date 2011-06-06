RSS

Naked Boys Singing!

Soulstice Theatre took great pride in announcing its move from various spaces at the Marian Center. The theatre company, which celebrates its 10th season in 2011/2012 made the big step into its new space this past Sunday with a classy, little re.. more

Jun 6, 2011 3:01 PM Theater

Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque's restless Cubist paintings developed in tandem from many sources, especially African and other “primitive” art as well as the new sense of motion engendered by faster forms of transportation and the technolo.. more

Jun 1, 2011 5:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting c.. more

May 26, 2011 1:11 PM Theater

blogimage6959.jpe

True to its name, Naked Boys Singing! plays host to plenty of naked guys singing cheeky vaudeville numbers, many of them about how totally naked they are. It’s a silly, good-natured production, but it has a stormy history with Milwaukee. In... more

Jun 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage6944.jpe

True to its name, Naked Boys Singing! plays host to plenty of naked guys singing cheeky vaudeville numbers, many of them about how totally naked they are. It’s a silly, good-natured production, but it has a stormy history with Milwaukee. In... more

Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6925.jpe

Sugar Blue @ Jazz in the Park, 6:30 p.m. Attemptingto establish a nickname for himself as memorable as those of MuddyWaters and Blind Lemon, harmonica wiz James Whiting ado,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES