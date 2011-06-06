Naked Boys Singing!
Soulstice Theatre's New Home
Soulstice Theatre took great pride in announcing its move from various spaces at the Marian Center. The theatre company, which celebrates its 10th season in 2011/2012 made the big step into its new space this past Sunday with a classy, little re.. more
Jun 6, 2011 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cameras and Cubism
Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque's restless Cubist paintings developed in tandem from many sources, especially African and other “primitive” art as well as the new sense of motion engendered by faster forms of transportation and the technolo.. more
Jun 1, 2011 5:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
PODCAST: An Interview With Michael Cotey about Youngblood's APOLOGY pt. 3
Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting c.. more
May 26, 2011 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Naked Boys Singing!
True to its name, Naked Boys Singing! plays host to plenty of naked guys singing cheeky vaudeville numbers, many of them about how totally naked they are. It’s a silly, good-natured production, but it has a stormy history with Milwaukee. In... more
Jun 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Naked Boys Singing!
True to its name, Naked Boys Singing! plays host to plenty of naked guys singing cheeky vaudeville numbers, many of them about how totally naked they are. It’s a silly, good-natured production, but it has a stormy history with Milwaukee. In... more
Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
June 18 - June 24
Sugar Blue @ Jazz in the Park, 6:30 p.m. Attemptingto establish a nickname for himself as memorable as those of MuddyWaters and Blind Lemon, harmonica wiz James Whiting ado,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee