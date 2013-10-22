Naked Vine
Auditions for Snowdance®
Racine's Over Our Head Players' Snowdance® 10-Minute Comedy Festival is a longstanding Racine tradition that features short comic sketches. Over the course of the festival, audiences vote for their favorite sketches and there's a cash prize for
Oct 22, 2013
Avenue Q in Oconomowoc
The adult puppet musical Avenue Q gets its next local staging this week as Theatre on Main presents its production of the popular show October 18th - November 3rd. The musical details the trials and tribulations of muppet-like head-and-torso pupp
Oct 16, 2013
Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts
Dean Martin was a talented entertainer from theold school—a singer as well as a comedian. He began as a nightclub vocalist inthe Bing Crosby mode, but came to attention as Jerry Lewis' straight man at aNew York club. They drew
Oct 15, 2013
Stress and Infertility: A Staged Reading of WAITING
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre hosted it's first staged reading of the season last night as it presented Kimberly Megna Yarnall's Waiting as a part of its Montgomery Davis Play Development Series. Yarnall's work concerns a thirty something couple
Oct 15, 2013
Massandra 1931 Ai-Danil Tokay
My dad just turned 80. I could devote many column inches on the enormous impact my father has had on the fabric of so many people's lives over the years (google "John Rosenberg AppalRed" or "John Rosenberg...
Oct 21, 2011
Super Tuscan
Super Tuscan. Yet another WineSpeak term that can make a novice wine drinker feel over his or her head -- like "full malo" or "highly extracted." This term for certain Italian reds was all the rage for a few years, and I think has died down...
Oct 10, 2011
Rucking the Right Bank
Hand it to the folks at Planet Bordeaux. They're a creative bunch. As I've mentioned before, Planet Bordeaux is the marketing arm of the winemakers who produce Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieur wines. These are the wines that often get lost ...
Jul 25, 2011
"Crap! What did I do to myself?"
Hangovers -- a hazard of the occupation. No one can work with wine without tipping back too much from time to time. The morning after. The headache, the nausea, and the sun, as Nicholas Klar once wrote, "is like God's flashlight." Nobody t...
Jul 11, 2011
Stream Absolutely's "Learns to Love Mistakes"
I hear a bit of early Unwound in Learns to Love Mistakes, the debut full-length from the Milwaukee trio Absolutely, but I hear a little bit of early Unwound in pretty much every post-hardcore album I love, so perhaps it's best to take that compari
Mar 24, 2011
Lake County, California
I love it when I'm lucky enough to score a couple of wine samples. I opened the box to discover a couple of cabernets from Lake County, California -- two 2005's from Snows Lake Vineyards named "One" and "Two." "One" was
Nov 8, 2010
NYE with The Hold Steady and Jaill @ Riverside Theater
This Riverside Theater announced the performers for its annual New Year's Eve concert this morning: Brooklyn rockers The Hold Steady will headline, supported by Milwaukee favorites Jaill. The Hold Steady's celebratory, riff-heavy rock 'n' roll and
Nov 3, 2010
Floating Vineyards? Wha?
There are occasional perks to being a shamelessly self-promoting fledgling wine writer. Every now and again, perks appear. Several weeks ago, I was working with my fellow blogger Harlan Weikle, proprietor of "Here's Cooking at You, Kid." We...
Nov 1, 2010
Alphabet Soup Project: C is for "Cooperage"
One of many wine-related befuddlements is trying to understand what the big deal is about oak. If you listen to some wine folks at (usually higher-end) tastings, as part of the oenological word salad that they're coming out with -- they mak...
Oct 18, 2010
For Mooch.
"Do you like dogs?"The Sweet Partner in Crime and I had been dating for a few weeks when she invited me to swing by her place for some food and a glass or three of wine. My family had had dogs while I was growing up, although my sister was ...
Oct 5, 2010
Greatest Misses
"You know, Mike -- by nature, you're a cynical bastard. But when you write about wine, you always find the good stuff. Have you ever run into a wine you didn't like?"Actual quote from a recent conversation. And it's a good question. I mean,...
Sep 21, 2010
The Naked Vine Italian Wine Primer
Ah, Italian wine. Love it. Love it. Love it. As the foodie that I am, I'm hard pressed to come up with wine that goes better with a meal than Italian wines. After all, one of the few things that Italians do better than making wine is cookin...
Sep 13, 2010
Testosterone Sauvignon -- Wines for Men
Men like wine. Why don't we see it advertised to them?Watch typical "male" programming. You know, sports, wrestling, action movies, "24," and so on. You don't see wine ads among the deluge of "light" beers, gadgets, and How
Sep 7, 2010
Blush
When in doubt...pink.Words to live by when you're considering food pairings. Few things go better with...well...everything than rosé. As I've pointed out in the past -- I'm not talking about white zinfandel here. White zin is perfect for
Aug 30, 2010
Spoiled baseball fan
The Brewers are neither completely sucking nor riding the high tide, and I feel like there's nothing to write about. Sad, isn't it? If there are few things to cheer or few things to whine about, I'm stuck. Rough spot to be in, the Astros fans s
May 7, 2010
Surprise, Surprise!
So, I get mail... Vine reader Steve K. asks: "You go through a lot of wine, and you seem to like most everything. I get it -- there's a lot of good wine out there. But do you ever get surprised by a wine at this point?"
May 3, 2010