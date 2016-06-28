My Name Is Asher Lev
The Elements of Film Noir
Thelittle known 99 River Street is a case study in film noir. The 1953 movie hasall the requisite elements: it’s set within a single night on the rain-slickedstreets of a big city; double crosses lead to triple crosses; a prot.. more
Jun 28, 2016 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Five Brew Fests You Must Attend this Summer
If there's two things Wisconsinites love, it's drinking andfestivals. Whoever decided to put the two together into brew fests was agenius. Here are five local beer festivals beer fans shouldn't miss.Wisconsin BeerLovers Festival, June .. more
Jun 10, 2016 2:02 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
The Reluctant Film Art of Woody Allen
WoodyAllen isn’t the only American director who still makes films for adults, but asPeter J. Bailey writes in the preface to the revised edition of The ReluctantFilm Art of Woody Allen , “he is certainly the most consistent producer of them. x9.. more
Jun 8, 2016 7:35 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Moonlight, Magnolias and Dinner
I overheard someone self-identifying as a screenwriter last night. Every time I hear someone refer to themselves as a screenwriter, I hear the voice of Tony Shalhoub from Barton Fink-- the Cohen Brothers movie about a screenwriter. At one .. more
Jun 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Nintendo’s Movie Plans Sound Terrible (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Thirty-One)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
May 23, 2016 1:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Studying in the Home Stretch
Ifyou're a student, chances are you are feeling that anxiety-ridden, end ofspring semester crunch right about now. Insomnia may have become a familiarfriend, along with a jumpy tummy. So many final projects, regular assignments,readings, and e.. more
May 11, 2016 9:23 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
The Crafter Space: Reclaiming Milwaukee’s Beer Heritage
All Photos by Carly NicholsThe explosion in the craft beer market across the nation isundeniable. The number of breweries across the U.S. grew by nearly 18% from2014 to 2015. There were 121 breweries in Wisconsin at the end of 2015,compared to.. more
Apr 18, 2016 2:19 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Urinetown at Carthage
The press release says, “Urinetown satirizes the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, and municipal politics.” Um...yeah...that pretty much covers it. I think of it as a broad .. more
Apr 15, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Orphan Train at UWM Next Week
Childhood has rightly become a matter of overwhelming importance over the course of the past 100 years. There is very little that seems more important than the welfare of children--even to passing strangers in this busy, busy world we have.. more
Mar 29, 2016 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
WMSE is Releasing a Live Sylvan Esso 7-inch For Record Store Day
Here's a tradition we can get behind: For the second year in a row, WMSE will release its own limited-edition Record Store Day release. Following a live Field Report 7-inch released last year, the local independent station will again partner with .. more
Mar 22, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Saz’s Celebrates 40 Years in Milwaukee with Specials and Live Music
Known for stellar barbecue, festival-famous summertimestaples, community contributions and a quintessential Milwaukee presence, Saz’sHospitality Group celebrates 40 years at its flagship Saz’s State House withfood and drink specials and .. more
Feb 26, 2016 8:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
My Name is Asher Lev
Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more
Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
