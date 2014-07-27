RSS

Nanakusa

Myexperiences with formal writing workshops have not been good. My impression ofthem as being mindless breeding grounds for writers who all kind of sound alikemay not be terribly flattering, but Theresa Rebeck’s impression is considerablyworse.. more

Jul 27, 2014 9:18 PM Theater

blogimage19758.jpe

In 2008, Brian Park opened Wasabi in Brookfield. The results of the restaurant's Japanese fusion cuisine were dazzling. Now Park has opened Kanpai, located in the spot formerly occupied by Nanakusa in Milwaukee's Third Ward... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES