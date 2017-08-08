Naomi Watts
Film Clips: Aug. 10, 2017
Annabelle: Creation (Rated R) This fourth film in The Conjuring universe is the franchise’s second prequel. Set in the 1950s, Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto portray doll maker Samuel Mullins,Film Clips more
Aug 8, 2017
Film Clips 11.10
Almost Christmas, starring Danny Glover, is yet another example of the shrill comedic films that have been trotted out by Hollywood every holiday season for the past decade. more
Nov 8, 2016
Absolutely, Fabulously Catty
Television shows have oftenserved as fodder for Hollywood producers seeking a storyline and cast ofcharacters on the strength of name recognition. However, it’s not a formulathat usually turns into box-office gold. For every.. more
Jul 22, 2016
While GenX Was Young
When the new millennium began, all eyes were on Generation X as the avatars of thefuture. That was 15 years ago. Since then, a new generation, the Millennials,climbed into their twenties, relegating GenXers to yesterday’s news and theonset of m.. more
Apr 3, 2015
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
In The Divergent Series’ latest installment, Insurgent, Tris (Shailene Woodley) flees from villainous Erudite leader Jeanine (Kate Winslet). more
Mar 19, 2015
St. Vincent
St. Vincent revolves around the unlikely relationship between a cantankerous old coot, Vincent McKenna (old pro Bill Murray), and a 12-year-old boy, Oliver Bronstein more
Oct 21, 2014
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Mar. 4
Helena Bonham Carter is magnificent—and well out of her recent wacko-role comfort zone—as Elizabeth Taylor in this believable dramatization of a troubled 1983 Broadway run with Richard Burton. Her Taylor is emotionally demanding and alcohol... more
Mar 4, 2014
The Impossible
It’s a safe guess: The Impossible will be nominated for a Best Special Effects Oscar. Based on a true story of survival during the Dec. 26, 2004, tsunami that roared across Southeast Asia, The Impossible puts a glossy more
Dec 28, 2012
Fair Game
The strange case of Valerie Plame was one of the most memorable episodes in the unraveling of President Bush’s Iraq strategy. Plame, a model-gorgeous secret agent, was exposed as a CIA operative by right-wing columnist Robert Novak after Vi... more
Nov 16, 2010
Dave Matthews Band w/ Zac Brown Band
The Dave Matthews Band responded to the tragic death of saxophonist LeRoi Moore, long a defining part of the group’s sound, with 2009’s Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King , a stark record that excises any hint of pop gloss from their more
Jul 4, 2010
Cruel Games
NaomiWattsis radiant as Ann Farber and Tim Roth is soft-spoken to the verge of Funny Games, ,Film more
Mar 19, 2008