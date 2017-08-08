RSS

Naomi Watts

Annabelle: Creation (Rated R) This fourth film in The Conjuring universe is the franchise’s second prequel. Set in the 1950s, Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto portray doll maker Samuel Mullins,Film Clips more

Aug 8, 2017 2:32 PM Film Clips

Almost Christmas, starring Danny Glover, is yet another example of the shrill comedic films that have been trotted out by Hollywood every holiday season for the past decade. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:18 PM Film Clips

Television shows have oftenserved as fodder for Hollywood producers seeking a storyline and cast ofcharacters on the strength of name recognition. However, it’s not a formulathat usually turns into box-office gold. For every.. more

Jul 22, 2016 12:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

Photo by Jon Pack, Courtesy of A24

When the new millennium began, all eyes were on Generation X as the avatars of thefuture. That was 15 years ago. Since then, a new generation, the Millennials,climbed into their twenties, relegating GenXers to yesterday’s news and theonset of m.. more

Apr 3, 2015 6:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

Photo Credit: Andrew Cooper / Lionsgate

In The Divergent Series’ latest installment, Insurgent, Tris (Shailene Woodley) flees from villainous Erudite leader Jeanine (Kate Winslet). more

Mar 19, 2015 1:30 PM Film Clips

St. Vincent revolves around the unlikely relationship between a cantankerous old coot, Vincent McKenna (old pro Bill Murray), and a 12-year-old boy, Oliver Bronstein more

Oct 21, 2014 10:21 PM Film Reviews

Helena Bonham Carter is magnificent—and well out of her recent wacko-role comfort zone—as Elizabeth Taylor in this believable dramatization of a troubled 1983 Broadway run with Richard Burton. Her Taylor is emotionally demanding and alcohol... more

Mar 4, 2014 12:43 AM Home Movies

It’s a safe guess: The Impossible will be nominated for a Best Special Effects Oscar. Based on a true story of survival during the Dec. 26, 2004, tsunami that roared across Southeast Asia, The Impossible puts a glossy more

Dec 28, 2012 3:57 PM Film Reviews

The strange case of Valerie Plame was one of the most memorable episodes in the unraveling of President Bush’s Iraq strategy. Plame, a model-gorgeous secret agent, was exposed as a CIA operative by right-wing columnist Robert Novak after Vi... more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

The Dave Matthews Band responded to the tragic death of saxophonist LeRoi Moore, long a defining part of the group’s sound, with 2009’s Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King , a stark record that excises any hint of pop gloss from their more

Jul 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

NaomiWattsis radiant as Ann Farber and Tim Roth is soft-spoken to the verge of Funny Games, ,Film more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

