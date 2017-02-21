RSS
Narration
Home Movies/Out on Digital 2.23
Disney has yet another Beauty and the Beast in the pipeline. Meanwhile, the 2014 French version of La belle et la bête is out on Blu-ray and dubbed in English. Despite the fairytale voiceover narration, this rendition verges on PG-13 for se... more
Feb 21, 2017 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
George Ray McCormick Burns Away the Demons
Upon closer inspection the viewer senses that every mark in the basswood attempts to burn Climbing Out of Hell ,Art more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!