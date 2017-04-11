Nashville
Buzz Cason: Passion (Arena)
As a writer and singer, Buzz Cason has a history that goes back to the early 1960s in sessions with Willie Nelson and Elvis and songs covered by everyone from Gloria Estefan to U2. Passion often suggests mature rockabilly, with the genre’s ... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:56 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Amos Lee Pays Tribute to Past and Present
Amos Lee considers Spirit, his sixth studio album, a tribute to his late mentor. more
Oct 25, 2016 3:55 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Nora Collins: Nora Collins (MV2 Entertainment)
Nora Collins’ ascent in the ranks of country music with commercial radio in mind continues apace with the release of the five-song EP, Nora Collins. Upping the ante from her previous recordings of her own compositions and those crafted with... more
Sep 20, 2016 3:16 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Album Reviews: Kris Kristofferson The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection (Legacy)
Marking Kris Kristofferson’s 80th birthday this summer, Legacy has issued a 16-CD box set, The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection, which covers his work through 1981. In addition to his first 11 studio albums, The Complete Colle... more
Aug 23, 2016 2:47 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Hugh Masterson is Moving to Nashville, but the Hustle Will Continue
Over the last couple of years as the leader of the straight-forward country band Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Hugh Masterson has spent increasing amounts of time down in Nashville. It shouldn't be a surprise, then, that like a lot of career-minded mus.. more
Dec 1, 2014 6:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Sleepwalkers Double Down on 'Lost My Mind in Stereo'
In music few things are as romanticized as the session album, an album recorded in a burst of inspiration at a distinct place during a distinct time. For every session album, though, there are just as many like The Sleepwalker’s new Lost My... more
Apr 2, 2014 12:53 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Diarrhea Planet w/ Heavy Hand and Midwives @ Cactus Club
Let’s cut right to the chase: Diarrhea Planet is a very, very good band, and their live show is as memorable as it is unmistakably their own. With a name like “Diarrhea Planet,” it’s hard t,Concert Reviews more
Jan 19, 2014 7:59 PM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Kacey Musgraves w/ John & Jacob @ The Rave
Rarely can one witness the critical stature of an artist rise perceptibly in the course of one concert. But such happened for country music critical darling Kacey Musgraves at her show at The Rave F,Concert Reviews more
Dec 8, 2013 2:27 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
For Prophetic, a New City and a New Approach
It’ll probably surprise a few people to learn that Milwaukee’s most visible rapper no longer lives in Milwaukee. After a half decade of constant gigging around the city, where he performed at seemingly every major venue, festival more
May 14, 2013 5:45 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Cory Chisel’s Americana, On His Own Terms
One might have thought Cory Chisel would have been disappointed when it became obvious... more
Oct 3, 2012 3:24 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Brewers DFA Maysonet, Perez
The Brewers designated Edwin Maysonet for assignment today to make room on the roster for Cesar Izturis, who is returning from the DL.Neither Maysonet nor Izturis are providing much in the way of offense for the team, so I suppose it's a horse ap.. more
Jun 22, 2012 9:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Paul Cebar Explores That Tomorrow Sound
“I wanted to put a name on the forward thrust of what we're doing,” Paul Cebar says of his decision to change band names a few years ago. Except for the group he once shared with John Sieger, the R&B Cadets, he had performed under... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Crash Test Dummies
The 15th “Most Awesomely Bad Song Ever” according to VH1—or, according to a less affectionate Rolling Stone ranking, the 15th most just-plain-annoying song—“Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” isn’t all that representative of Crash more
May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
George Gershwin: An Intimate Portrait (University of Illinois Press), by Walter Rimler
Rhapsody in Blue ,Books more
Oct 17, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books