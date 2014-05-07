RSS

Nastassia Putz

With 4,000+ likes, the Facebook page for Save Milwaukee’s Court Case Dogs is bringing awareness to dozens of dogs in confinement within MADACC’s walls. As the page administrator and founder of Justice Alliance for Court Case Dogs, David Man... more

May 7, 2014 12:56 AM Off the Cuff 2 Comments

Sick of the same old tourist attractions filled with lines of people and high ticket prices? Most Milwaukeeans and tourists flock to the more popular places—those seen in a “Welcome to Milwaukee” brochure—like the Domes or Milwaukee Art ... more

Apr 2, 2014 12:19 AM A&E Feature

Milwaukee Animal Advocate Kelly Herbold comes from “a family of fur ball lovers,” as she puts it. Growing up in Sussex, her fondness for the four-legged members of her household evolved into a lifetime passion. Now, when she is not worki... more

Mar 19, 2014 1:11 AM Off the Cuff

Image is everything. For Milwaukee native Keith Stanley, executive director of Avenues West Association (the neighborhood west of Downtown Milwaukee), the mission is to change the perception of an area known for its low-income housing and n... more

Mar 10, 2014 5:57 PM Off the Cuff

Wardrobe Mistress for Milwaukee Ballet may sound glamorous but it’s an essential function. For Krista Allenstein, it’s the ideal job. After two years volunteering and three more as assistant to longtime wardrobe mistress Mary Belle Potter, ... more

Feb 9, 2014 2:20 PM Off the Cuff

Spoken word poetry artist Nicole Janzen, aka “Darlin Nikki,” combats social injustice through poetry performances, books, albums, community workshops and more. She writes about her present circumstance, whatever that may be, with a fresh... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:33 PM Off the Cuff

With access to dog parks and affordable vet care, Milwaukee dog owners and their pets aren’t living too shabbily compared to those in other cities. Recently, Divya Raghavan, analyst for NerdWallet—an unbiased financial literacy and consumer... more

Sep 10, 2013 10:45 PM A&E Feature

From salon receptionist and apprentice to hair stylist with Laurence Seybold at Carenza in Brookfield, Kohler native Lyneé Ruiz has come a long way in the fashion and beauty industry. Ruiz recently signed with Ford Models, Chicago, as a hai... more

Jul 30, 2014 2:43 AM Off the Cuff

As executive director of the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, Karen Sparapani has her work cut out for her. MADACC takes in roughly 13,000 animals a year (more than any other control facility in Wisconsin more

Jun 17, 2013 5:57 PM Off the Cuff

Nothing beats lounging in the sun, breathing in the fresh air and enjoying decadent table scraps provided by a loved one... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 3 Comments

Amid a rainy Gallery Night and Day, the Grohmann Museum at MSOE presented "Milwaukee Mills: A Visual History," an intimate one-room exhibit soaked in the history of the iron and steel mills of southeastern Wisconsin (from Mayville to Milwau... more

Apr 18, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

With a helping hand full of birdseed and a heart full of gold, Jim Gardinier supplies people with wings of love. Since his diagnosis of Ménière's disease 10 years ago, “Jim the Birdman” has bred and raised birds for the handicapped prac more

Feb 15, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Tears fill his eyes as he recalls the horrific events of this year. In May, Terry Cullen, a recognized reptilian conservationist, was branded with 12 counts of animal mistreatment, two counts of sexual assault and one count of false impriso... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

In his exhibition "Trees Are the Biggest Vegetable" (at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum through Jan. 23, 2011), UW-Madison art department chair Tom Loeser questions the premise behind everyday objects, chairs included. He welcomes us t... more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

As a climax to the Milwaukee Art Museum's spring 2010 installation entitled "To Speculate Darkly" by Chicago-based artist Theaster Gates, "The Dave Project" brings forth five interactive workshops to Milwaukee residents with an astound more

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Vincent High School graduate Capt. Calvin Fisher is a distinguished U.S. officer participating in an environmentally friendly project with Qahtan Kareem, CEO of the Alshefar Group. As the individual in charge of the Iraqi-Based Industrial Z... more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Breed specific laws, in conjunction with incidents of violence highlighted in the media, make it hard for individuals to welcome a pit bull or pit bull mix into their home. With all the myths surrounding this over-bred, mistreated breed, Mi... more

Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Shoulder to shoulder, people all over the world gather to hear captivating plots from storytellers. After writers produce brilliant plots and illustrators add exceptional visuals, editors edit it all together until it becomes a moment of wh... more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The millions of ads and gimmicks promoting hair restoration, hair removal, weight loss, weight gain and an endless procession of other quick-fix miracle cures may seem like a reflection of today’s consumer, but dubious medical claims aren’t... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

