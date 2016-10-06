Nat Turner
The Birth of a Nation Redux
White lawmen stop a blackman, demand identification and, unsatisfied by what he produces, violencecommences. It sounds like a case for Black Lives Matter but the incident, nearthe start of The Birth of a Nation,is drawn f.. more
Oct 6, 2016 12:51 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Land Shall be Deluged in Blood
Writer-director-star Nate Parker is being provocative bycalling his upcoming film about the Nat Turner slave revolt The Birth of aNation. The title is meant as a rebuke to D.W. Griffith’s notorious 1915 movieof the same name, a production steep.. more
Mar 8, 2016 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
New Year's Eve Dinner
,New Year's Guide more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Harbor House
Harbor House is the new kid on the block, but it already attracts loyal followers with its setting, service and seafood. New England-style seaside décor plays into the restaurant’s great views of the Calatrava. Leave the overreaching seafoo... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010