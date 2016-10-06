RSS

Nat Turner

birthofanation.jpg.jpe

White lawmen stop a blackman, demand identification and, unsatisfied by what he produces, violencecommences. It sounds like a case for Black Lives Matter but the incident, nearthe start of The Birth of a Nation,is drawn f.. more

Oct 6, 2016 12:51 PM I Hate Hollywood

land.jpg.jpe

Writer-director-star Nate Parker is being provocative bycalling his upcoming film about the Nat Turner slave revolt The Birth of aNation. The title is meant as a rebuke to D.W. Griffith’s notorious 1915 movieof the same name, a production steep.. more

Mar 8, 2016 1:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

,New Year's Guide more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Harbor House is the new kid on the block, but it already attracts loyal followers with its setting, service and seafood. New England-style seaside décor plays into the restaurant’s great views of the Calatrava. Leave the overreaching seafoo... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

SOCIAL UPDATES