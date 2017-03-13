Natalie Portman
'Jackie' Out on Blu-ray
NataliePortman was an early favorite to win Best Actress for her star turn in Jackie ,but then, early Oscar favorites often come home without the golden statue.Along with the La La Land juggernaut, 2016 just didn’t seem like a.. more
Mar 13, 2017 1:47 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Natalie Portman as the Mysterious 'Jackie' Kennedy
Despite several moving scenes, Jackie falls short of being an entirely moving film. Perhaps the continual back-and-forth between a not terribly engaging interviewer and Jackie’s flashbacks thwarts the story’s momentum. more
Dec 27, 2016 2:53 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Nov. 6
On his 21st birthday, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) learns he’s inherited the ability of his father (Bill Nighy) to travel back in time and improve upon his life. Tim mainly uses his newfound power to woo Mary (Rachel McAdams in bowl-cut bangs), t... more
Nov 6, 2013 1:25 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Black Swan on Blu-ray
Natalie Portman won the Best Actress Oscar for her leading role in Black Swan and the nod was well deserved. With her hair tied back in a severe yet sexy bun and looking out at the world through disconcerted eyes, Portman plays Nina, the girl who.. more
Apr 2, 2011 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Walker Agenda
On his first day as governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker declared a state of “economic emergency” caused by “years of mismanagement” and a business climate that has “for too long been stifled by burdensome regulation, taxes an more
Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 13 Comments
Volunteer Position
2009 ChuckShepherd,None more
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE