RSS

Natalie Portman

jackienatalieportman.jpg.jpe

NataliePortman was an early favorite to win Best Actress for her star turn in Jackie ,but then, early Oscar favorites often come home without the golden statue.Along with the La La Land juggernaut, 2016 just didn’t seem like a.. more

Mar 13, 2017 1:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

jackie.jpg.jpe

Despite several moving scenes, Jackie falls short of being an entirely moving film. Perhaps the continual back-and-forth between a not terribly engaging interviewer and Jackie’s flashbacks thwarts the story’s momentum. more

Dec 27, 2016 2:53 PM Film Reviews

On his 21st birthday, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) learns he’s inherited the ability of his father (Bill Nighy) to travel back in time and improve upon his life. Tim mainly uses his newfound power to woo Mary (Rachel McAdams in bowl-cut bangs), t... more

Nov 6, 2013 1:25 AM Film Clips

Natalie Portman won the Best Actress Oscar for her leading role in Black Swan and the nod was well deserved. With her hair tied back in a severe yet sexy bun and looking out at the world through disconcerted eyes, Portman plays Nina, the girl who.. more

Apr 2, 2011 2:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13537.jpe

On his first day as governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker declared a state of “economic emergency” caused by “years of mismanagement” and a business climate that has “for too long been stifled by burdensome regulation, taxes an more

Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE 13 Comments

2009 ChuckShepherd,None more

May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES