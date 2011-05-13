RSS

Natalie Ryan And The Brain Thiev

blogimage14819.jpe

In Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves , a sci-fi drama written by Vince Figueroa (who scripted the comedy 8-Bit Warrior and Beth Lewinski (of comedy group Meanwhile and Radio WHT), Natalie Ryan is a high-school student more

May 13, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14814.jpe

In Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves , a sci-fi drama written by Vince Figueroa (who scripted the comedy 8-Bit Warrior and Beth Lewinski (of comedy group Meanwhile and Radio WHT), Natalie Ryan is a high-school student more

May 12, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14753.jpe

In Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves , a sci-fi drama written by Vince Figueroa (who scripted the comedy 8-Bit Warrior and Beth Lewinski (of comedy group Meanwhile and Radio WHT), Natalie Ryan is a high-school student more

May 6, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14742.jpe

In Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves , a sci-fi drama written by Vince Figueroa (who scripted the comedy 8-Bit Warrior and Beth Lewinski (of comedy group Meanwhile and Radio WHT), Natalie Ryan is a high-school student more

May 5, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14686.jpe

In Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves , a sci-fi drama written by Vince Figueroa (who scripted the comedy 8-Bit Warrior and Beth Lewinski (of comedy group Meanwhile and Radio WHT), Natalie Ryan is a high-school student more

May 1, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14655.jpe

In Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves , a sci-fi drama written by Vince Figueroa (who scripted the comedy 8-Bit Warrior and Beth Lewinski (of comedy group Meanwhile and Radio WHT), Natalie Ryan is a high-school student more

Apr 28, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14674.jpe

In Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves , a sci-fi drama written by Vince Figueroa (who scripted the comedy 8-Bit Warrior and Beth Lewinski (of comedy group Meanwhile and Radio WHT), Natalie Ryan is a high-school student more

Apr 28, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A show that has been posted for a while on Alchemist Theatre’s website, Natalie Ryan And The Brian Thieves actually kind of sounds like an East Side garage band. That was, in face, what I assumed it was until I read the description listed on t.. more

Apr 17, 2011 4:01 AM Theater

blogimage6732.jpe

Still running strong after 20 years off Broadway, the hit participatory comedy Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding invites audiences to take part in the mock wedding of two abrasive Italian stereotypes. The couple may not be particularly likeable, b,Tod... more

May 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynntestified before Congress that more federal funding for local policedepartments would not only stimulate the economy, but also reducepoverty. ,Taking Liberties more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES