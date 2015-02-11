Natasha Kaye
Electrocuting Josh Perkins at the Alchemist
Soothing piano music can be heard on the way in. Somewhere in the background the soothing voice of Liz Mistele can be heard telling everyone that Big Brother is watching. There are cameras at the bar so casual and unassuming they might not even be.. more
Feb 11, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Return to 1984 in 2015 at the Alchemist
Contemporary British author Alan Moore once said: “Orwell was almost exactly wrong in a strange way. He thought the world would end with Big Brother watching us, but it ended with us watching Big Brother.” Next month, Alchemist Theatre and Bad .. more
Jan 24, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lil’ Kim
Buoyed by ties to her mentor and rumored lover, the Notorious B.I.G., rapper Lil’ Kim built an early reputation for herself through spicy guest performances on R&B albums before dropping her 1996 debut, Hard Core . She remained a more
Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Downtown Dining Week
Through Thursday, June 10, over 35 participating restaurants will be offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion. more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee