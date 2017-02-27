RSS

Nate Press

16832139_1522922997720836_5144803411253931457_n.jpg.jpe

This month, The Company of Strangers Theater opens its second show in Milwaukee with a cozy, little staging of The Glass Menagerie in the Underground Collaborative downtown. The Christian theater group looks to stage shows that might not be tradit.. more

Feb 27, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

11150820_10153223996698713_683413903576380019_n.jpg.jpe

Optimist Theatre

It’s time for a return trip to Kadish Park to hang out with the Downtown Milwaukee Skyline and some more Shakespeare as Optimist Theatre once again hosts Free Shakespeare in the Park this August. Alan Edge plays Caesar. Okay, that’s cool. But Laur.. more

Jul 11, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Irish Arts performs a couple of dramas in rotation this weekend. It’s a particularly busy weekend in local theater. One hopes that a couple of cozy, little dramas in the Next Act Theatre space generate more than a little interest in .. more

Jan 15, 2016 2:00 PM Theater

amused-feature-art.jpg.jpe

promo art for aMused

It’s not often one gets the opportunity to see a live theater show written and directed by the same person. Late this month, Milwaukee Entertainment Group offers local audiences have a chance to see just that on intimate stage of the Brumd.. more

Sep 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_stagecloud_a_(byryanblomquist).jpg.jpe

Stagecloud brings a series of clever shorts to the stage this month in its initial offering with The Hyperreality Show: a fun, thoughtful comedic exploration. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:24 PM Theater

Emerging entertainment group Stageloud presents its first offering at the Tenth Street Theatre this month. Hyperreality Show is a series of four shorts conceived by Sean Douglass that explore the na,Theater more

Aug 10, 2015 10:31 AM Theater

It’s easy enough to make fun of the promotional video. It's every bit as breathtaking as a PowerPoint presentation. It looks like they raided Shutterstock looking for the right footage. Watching it makes me feel kind of like I’m in a conven.. more

Aug 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

Photo By Ryan Blomquist Photography

This summer, the World’s Stage Theatre beautifully brings Martin Sherman’s concentration camp drama BENT to the intimate space of the Tenth Street Theatre more

Jul 14, 2015 11:58 PM Theater

Recent victories in gay rights make the events depicted in the stage drama Bent that much more chilling. The fact that Nazi Germany had a hierarchy of undesirables at all is disturbing enough. Gays were evidently at the bottom of that list...c.. more

Jul 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_moment.jpg.jpe

Matters between people are rarely as simple as anyone would like them to be. Even the simple matter of murder can get hopelessly complicated as is illustrated in the family drama Moment by Irish playwright Deirdre Kinahan. A mother and her two dau.. more

May 2, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

the world premiere of Neil’s Dirty Shorts, six sketches featuring the same crack cast of actors and covering everything from cannibalism to time travel. more

Dec 16, 2014 10:25 PM Theater

theatrereview_whokilledsanta.jpg.jpe

This holiday season, Umbrella Group presents Who Killed Santa?—an hilarious whodunit with arm-and-rod puppets, now in its sixth reprisal. more

Dec 16, 2014 10:20 PM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

Splinter Group’s final performance of the season is a tour de force. Bert V. Royal’s Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead is a humorous but hard-hitting imagining of the “Peanuts” gang as high schoolers, replete with teen pre... more

Jun 19, 2014 5:24 PM Theater

dog sees god.jpg.jpe

Thisis what happens after the comic strip. The panels drain of their color. We onlysee the black outlines of panels. They're empty. They are a void of color. Onlythe concrete grey that seems to cover everything. The silhouettes of the emptycom.. more

Jun 17, 2014 5:00 PM Theater

pinkb.jpg.jpe

Carlos Murillo’s Dark Play or Stories for Boys is the type of story about social networking that has been circulating since the dawn of the Internet. An adolescent more

Nov 6, 2013 2:37 AM Theater

This November, Pink Banana Theatre stages a production of a contemporary exploration into the nature of identity. In an increasingly complex world of social networking, personality and desire have become very liquid. Carlos Murrillo’s Dark ... more

Oct 30, 2013 2:19 AM Theater

theaterrev.jpg.jpe

The Phantom Cicada Theatre Company delivers a solidly comic evening of outdoor theater at summer’s end as it presents The 39 Steps. Drew Brhel directs a cast of four playing a great many roles in a briskly paced send-up of the 1930s Alfred ... more

Sep 4, 2013 1:08 AM Theater

The story of The 39 Steps goes back to 1915. Scottish John Buchan wrote the adventure while languishing in bed with an ulcer. The story was serialized in a British magazine. Twenty years later Alfred Hitchcock turned it into a film, conside... more

Aug 29, 2013 6:37 PM Theater

theater_rev.jpg.jpe

A contemporary take on Pygmalion, Theresa Rebeck's Spike Heels involves a woman who is learning from two different men. Each man wants something different from her. more

Apr 25, 2013 4:37 PM Theater

blogimage19767.jpe

The Old and New Testaments receive comic treatment from Phantom Cicada Theater and SummerStage in a production of The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Abridged) at the space at Next Act Theatre. Bo Johnson directs Nate Press, Emmitt Morgans... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES