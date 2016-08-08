Nathan Danzer
A Punk Lobotomy Musical Pleasantly Rammed Into the Skull
This summer, local writer/director Chris Holoyda presents a refreshing, little punk rock musical. Lobotomy: The Musical! feels like Rocky Horror playing with The Ramones in some dark corner of history. The plot centers around Dr. Walter Fr.. more
Aug 8, 2016 1:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wilde in the Park
Oscar Wilde has one of the most distinctive voices in the history of the theater. The wit and wisdom of the playwright feels so fundamental to contemporary culture that it can be easy to forget just how fun an Oscar Wilde show can be. This .. more
Jun 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Love and Paranoia with Splinter Group
Splinter Group Theatre stages a dark romantic drama of psychosis and vulnerability with an intimate production of Tracy Letts’ Bug. more
Sep 15, 2015 8:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sep 14, 2015 12:01 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Tennessee Williams’ Hidden Gem
Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ little-known Camino Real is like a dream that percolates in the mind for years to come. more
Jun 9, 2015 10:07 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Jun 8, 2015 9:12 AM Selena Milewski Theater
'Camino Real' at Off the Wall
Tennessee Williams’ Camino Real feels very much like a fantastic accident. It feels like what happens when a genius accidentally stumbles onto something extremely clever and then runs with it. It’s the type of script that might be maddeningly diff.. more
May 15, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Frankenstein in Milwaukee
Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein; or The Modern Prometheus has remained popular through the years, with more film and theater variations than can be counted on both hands. Now the Gothic tale makes its way to Milwaukee. Off the Wall will p... more
Nov 4, 2014 7:08 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Comical Domestic Disputes
Based on Neil Simon’s 1977 hit film of the same name, The Goodbye Girl opens with character Paula McFadden ruing her all-too-familiar luck with actor boyfriends. The former dancer returns home with her daughter, Lucy, only to find a letter ... more
Sep 19, 2013 5:24 PM Brandon Miller Theater
Jon Manasse & Jon Nakamatsu
Hearing the music in this bare format enables us to trace the structure—the sonic bones. Clarinetist Jon Manasse and pianist Jon Nakamatsu perform a variety of compositions from places where early 20th century jazz meets classical music. So... more
Nov 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Extremism Unchecked
The loss of Russ Feingold, one of the country’s great progressive senators, to an absolute zero was tragic, but it’s the election of Republican Scott Walker as governor that will have a profound effect on the lives of everyone in Wisconsin.... more
Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 35 Comments
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea i> travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee