Sicario
With Sicario, Québécois director Denis Villeneuve demonstrates consummate skill combining a complex, action-packed narrative with highly nuanced issues about the war on drugs. more
Oct 6, 2015 7:37 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four is a decidedly uneven film. Its strongest element is its musical score, composed by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass. Due to the film’s manifest shortcomings and many deviations from the source text, however, comic book devote... more
Aug 11, 2015 7:35 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Minions
The Minions from Despicable Me star in their own movie, The Minions. more
Jul 14, 2015 9:18 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Magic Mike XXL
Magic Mike XXL is a tawdry affair, devoid of the slightest scintilla of redeeming artistic merit. There is absolutely no magic in it. more
Jul 7, 2015 10:19 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Dope
Dope might be described as an urban, coming-of-age film for the post-hip hop generation. The tagline for the film is, “It’s hard out here for a geek.” Breezily paced, Dope opens with an omniscient narrator (Forest Whitaker) who advises u... more
Jun 30, 2015 8:44 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Jurassic World
Jurassic World is vastly better than the franchise’s previous lackluster sequels, adroitly placing an updated spin on the original template. more
Jun 16, 2015 10:15 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
‘Far from the Madding Crowd’
The latest adaptation of Far From the Madding Crowd is a dramatically compelling and beautifully mounted film. more
May 12, 2015 8:24 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Photographing ‘The Salt of the Earth’
Wim Wenders helms a documentary on the work of photographer Sebastião Salgado. more
Apr 14, 2015 7:19 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
‘Get Hard’?
With a crude, offensive script as well as technical issues, Will Ferrell’s Get Hard is a limp comedy that is genuinely hard to take. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:46 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
‘Run All Night’: Top-notch Noir Crime Drama
Run All Night is much better than a standard-issue run-and-gun flick. It is a top notch Irish-American noir crime drama. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:01 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
McFarland, USA
Based on a true story, McFarland, USA is an inspirational sports story about Latino athletes rising against the odds. more
Feb 24, 2015 9:58 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
‘Jupiter’ Ascends to Excellence
How often do you have a big-budget, multiplex film with a female protagonist who spends her days scrubbing toilets? Or a male protagonist who is an albino genetic splice between human and lycan DNA? Such is the case with Jupiter Ascending, ... more
Feb 10, 2015 9:39 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Selma
Under Ava DuVernay’s direction, Selma captures the uncertainty and the lethal dangers that confronted civil rights activists. The film is a masterpiece. For anyone who despairs at the prospect of battling injustice, it serves as a great ins... more
Jan 13, 2015 9:39 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death
The sequel to Woman in Black is not as good as the original film. more
Jan 6, 2015 8:50 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
St. Vincent
St. Vincent revolves around the unlikely relationship between a cantankerous old coot, Vincent McKenna (old pro Bill Murray), and a 12-year-old boy, Oliver Bronstein more
Oct 21, 2014 10:21 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Traditional westerns pitted virtuous heroes against dastardly villains. Even if you were a tad obtuse, you could readily distinguish the good guys from the bad guys by the more
May 30, 2014 1:46 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: May 22
Drew Barrymore, whose most memorable role of the past decade cast her as Adam Sandler’s memory-challenged girl in 50 First Dates, returns here as his love interest. Following their disastrous introduction during a blind date, Jim and Lauren... more
May 22, 2014 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: May 10
Director Jon Favreau returns to his screenwriting roots for this all-star, small-scale comedy exploring Chef Carl’s (Favreau) efforts to rediscover his love of cooking. After a disastrous run-in with a food critic (Oliver Platt) costs Carl ... more
May 9, 2014 3:54 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Intern
The Intern is a contrived and farfetched exercise in blandness, a film saddled with a stridently anti-feminist message. more
Sep 29, 2015 8:46 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
The Visit
The Visit is director M. Night Shyamalan’s worst film yet as it attempts to milk its central premise for both laughs and chills, but fails in both regards. The film isn’t merely inept, it’s iconographically repugnant in its causal misogyny ... more
Sep 15, 2015 6:08 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
We Are Your Friends
For all its visual panache, We Are Your Friends is basically predictable, cliché-ridden and profoundly misogynistic. more
Sep 1, 2015 7:34 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
American Ultra
American Ultra, a reinterpretation of the sleeper premise introduced by The Manchurian Candidate in 1962, interjects romantic and comedic elements into the genre. The film marks the reunion of Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart, who appear... more
Aug 25, 2015 7:53 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation
Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation is the best film in the Mission Impossible franchise. more
Aug 4, 2015 7:14 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Southpaw
With a screenplay that is a hopelessly melodramatic regurgitation of hackneyed clichés from the hoary genre of boxing films, director Antone Fuqua’s Southpaw is a disappointment. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:24 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is a realistic film about an adolescent afflicted with a terminal illness. more
Jun 23, 2015 3:22 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
"Spy"
Spy is a hilarious spoof of the spy movie genre with a subtext of female empowerment. more
Jun 9, 2015 8:54 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Under the ‘Clouds of Sils Maria’
For many people, growing older is a harrowing prospect. Imagine if you were a middle-aged actress. Such is the case with Maria Enders (Juliette Binoche), the lead character in Clouds of Sils Maria, which received various awards but is a met... more
May 5, 2015 9:13 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews 2 Comments
‘True Story’ Skirts the Truth
True Story is inspired by the memoir of Michael Finkel, an ambitious freelance writer, and his relations with Christian Longo, accused of killing his wife and three children in a particularly chilling manner. more
Apr 23, 2015 12:35 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
‘The Longest Ride’
Adapted from the novel by Nicholas Sparks, The Longest Ride is a melodramatic mess. more
Apr 14, 2015 7:23 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
‘Danny Collins’
Danny Collins depicts one man’s journey along the rocky road towards redemption. It touchingly explores whether a son can forgive the father who abandoned him. more
Apr 7, 2015 8:48 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
