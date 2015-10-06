RSS

Nathan Lerner

film_sicario_1.jpg.jpe

With Sicario, Québécois director Denis Villeneuve demonstrates consummate skill combining a complex, action-packed narrative with highly nuanced issues about the war on drugs. more

Oct 6, 2015 7:37 PM Film Reviews

film_ fantasticfour.jpg.jpe

Fantastic Four is a decidedly uneven film. Its strongest element is its musical score, composed by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass. Due to the film’s manifest shortcomings and many deviations from the source text, however, comic book devote... more

Aug 11, 2015 7:35 PM Film Reviews

minons.jpg.jpe

The Minions from Despicable Me star in their own movie, The Minions. more

Jul 14, 2015 9:18 PM Film Reviews

film_magicmike.jpg.jpe

Magic Mike XXL is a tawdry affair, devoid of the slightest scintilla of redeeming artistic merit. There is absolutely no magic in it. more

Jul 7, 2015 10:19 PM Film Reviews

film_dope.jpg.jpe

Dope might be described as an urban, coming-of-age film for the post-hip hop generation. The tagline for the film is, “It’s hard out here for a geek.” Breezily paced, Dope opens with an omniscient narrator (Forest Whitaker) who advises u... more

Jun 30, 2015 8:44 PM Film Reviews

film_jurassicworld.jpg.jpe

Jurassic World is vastly better than the franchise’s previous lackluster sequels, adroitly placing an updated spin on the original template. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:15 PM Film Reviews

film_maddingcrowd.jpg.jpe

The latest adaptation of Far From the Madding Crowd is a dramatically compelling and beautifully mounted film. more

May 12, 2015 8:24 PM Film Reviews

film_thesaltoftheearth.jpg.jpe

Â© SebastiÃ£o SALGADO / Amazonas images

Wim Wenders helms a documentary on the work of photographer Sebastião Salgado. more

Apr 14, 2015 7:19 PM Film Reviews

film_gethard.jpg.jpe

Photo by Patti Perret

With a crude, offensive script as well as technical issues, Will Ferrell’s Get Hard is a limp comedy that is genuinely hard to take. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:46 PM Film Reviews

film_runallnight.jpg.jpe

Â© 2015 WARNER BROS.

Run All Night is much better than a standard-issue run-and-gun flick. It is a top notch Irish-American noir crime drama. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:01 PM Film Reviews

film_mcfarlandusa.jpg.jpe

Â© Disney.

Based on a true story, McFarland, USA is an inspirational sports story about Latino athletes rising against the odds. more

Feb 24, 2015 9:58 PM Film Reviews

film_jupiterascending.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

How often do you have a big-budget, multiplex film with a female protagonist who spends her days scrubbing toilets? Or a male protagonist who is an albino genetic splice between human and lycan DNA? Such is the case with Jupiter Ascending, ... more

Feb 10, 2015 9:39 PM Film Reviews

film_selma_selmamovie_com.jpg.jpe

selmamovie.com

Under Ava DuVernay’s direction, Selma captures the uncertainty and the lethal dangers that confronted civil rights activists. The film is a masterpiece. For anyone who despairs at the prospect of battling injustice, it serves as a great ins... more

Jan 13, 2015 9:39 PM Film Reviews

film_thewomaninblackangelofdeath.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Nick Wall Â© Angelfish Films Limited 2014. All Rights Reserved.

The sequel to Woman in Black is not as good as the original film. more

Jan 6, 2015 8:50 PM Film Reviews

film_stvincent.jpg.jpe

St. Vincent revolves around the unlikely relationship between a cantankerous old coot, Vincent McKenna (old pro Bill Murray), and a 12-year-old boy, Oliver Bronstein more

Oct 21, 2014 10:21 PM Film Reviews

million-ways-to-die-in-the-west-seyfried-harris-mcfarlane-theron.jpg.jpe

Traditional westerns pitted virtuous heroes against dastardly villains. Even if you were a tad obtuse, you could readily distinguish the good guys from the bad guys by the more

May 30, 2014 1:46 AM Film Reviews

Drew Barrymore, whose most memorable role of the past decade cast her as Adam Sandler’s memory-challenged girl in 50 First Dates, returns here as his love interest. Following their disastrous introduction during a blind date, Jim and Lauren... more

May 22, 2014 1:00 AM Film Clips

Director Jon Favreau returns to his screenwriting roots for this all-star, small-scale comedy exploring Chef Carl’s (Favreau) efforts to rediscover his love of cooking. After a disastrous run-in with a food critic (Oliver Platt) costs Carl ... more

May 9, 2014 3:54 AM Film Clips

film_sicario_1.jpg.jpe

With Sicario, Québécois director Denis Villeneuve demonstrates consummate skill combining a complex, action-packed narrative with highly nuanced issues about the war on drugs. more

Oct 6, 2015 7:37 PM Film Reviews

theintern2.jpg.jpe

The Intern is a contrived and farfetched exercise in blandness, a film saddled with a stridently anti-feminist message. more

Sep 29, 2015 8:46 PM Film Reviews

film_thevisit.jpg.jpe

The Visit is director M. Night Shyamalan’s worst film yet as it attempts to milk its central premise for both laughs and chills, but fails in both regards. The film isn’t merely inept, it’s iconographically repugnant in its causal misogyny ... more

Sep 15, 2015 6:08 PM Film Reviews

film_weareyourfriends.jpg.jpe

For all its visual panache, We Are Your Friends is basically predictable, cliché-ridden and profoundly misogynistic. more

Sep 1, 2015 7:34 PM Film Reviews

film_americanultra.jpg.jpe

American Ultra, a reinterpretation of the sleeper premise introduced by The Manchurian Candidate in 1962, interjects romantic and comedic elements into the genre. The film marks the reunion of Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart, who appear... more

Aug 25, 2015 7:53 PM Film Reviews

film_ fantasticfour.jpg.jpe

Fantastic Four is a decidedly uneven film. Its strongest element is its musical score, composed by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass. Due to the film’s manifest shortcomings and many deviations from the source text, however, comic book devote... more

Aug 11, 2015 7:35 PM Film Reviews

film_missionimpossible.jpg.jpe

Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation is the best film in the Mission Impossible franchise. more

Aug 4, 2015 7:14 PM Film Reviews

film_southpaw.jpg.jpe

With a screenplay that is a hopelessly melodramatic regurgitation of hackneyed clichés from the hoary genre of boxing films, director Antone Fuqua’s Southpaw is a disappointment. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:24 PM Film Reviews

minons.jpg.jpe

The Minions from Despicable Me star in their own movie, The Minions. more

Jul 14, 2015 9:18 PM Film Reviews

film_magicmike.jpg.jpe

Magic Mike XXL is a tawdry affair, devoid of the slightest scintilla of redeeming artistic merit. There is absolutely no magic in it. more

Jul 7, 2015 10:19 PM Film Reviews

film_dope.jpg.jpe

Dope might be described as an urban, coming-of-age film for the post-hip hop generation. The tagline for the film is, “It’s hard out here for a geek.” Breezily paced, Dope opens with an omniscient narrator (Forest Whitaker) who advises u... more

Jun 30, 2015 8:44 PM Film Reviews

film_meanearlandthedyinggirl.jpg.jpe

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is a realistic film about an adolescent afflicted with a terminal illness. more

Jun 23, 2015 3:22 PM Film Reviews

film_jurassicworld.jpg.jpe

Jurassic World is vastly better than the franchise’s previous lackluster sequels, adroitly placing an updated spin on the original template. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:15 PM Film Reviews

film_spy.jpg.jpe

Spy is a hilarious spoof of the spy movie genre with a subtext of female empowerment. more

Jun 9, 2015 8:54 PM Film Reviews

film_maddingcrowd.jpg.jpe

The latest adaptation of Far From the Madding Crowd is a dramatically compelling and beautifully mounted film. more

May 12, 2015 8:24 PM Film Reviews

film_cloudsofsilsmaria.jpg.jpe

For many people, growing older is a harrowing prospect. Imagine if you were a middle-aged actress. Such is the case with Maria Enders (Juliette Binoche), the lead character in Clouds of Sils Maria, which received various awards but is a met... more

May 5, 2015 9:13 PM Film Reviews 2 Comments

film_truestory.jpg.jpe

True Story is inspired by the memoir of Michael Finkel, an ambitious freelance writer, and his relations with Christian Longo, accused of killing his wife and three children in a particularly chilling manner. more

Apr 23, 2015 12:35 PM Film Reviews

film_thelongestride.jpg.jpe

Â© 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

Adapted from the novel by Nicholas Sparks, The Longest Ride is a melodramatic mess. more

Apr 14, 2015 7:23 PM Film Reviews

film_dannycollins.jpg.jpe

Danny Collins depicts one man’s journey along the rocky road towards redemption. It touchingly explores whether a son can forgive the father who abandoned him. more

Apr 7, 2015 8:48 PM Film Reviews

film_gethard.jpg.jpe

Photo by Patti Perret

With a crude, offensive script as well as technical issues, Will Ferrell’s Get Hard is a limp comedy that is genuinely hard to take. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:46 PM Film Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES