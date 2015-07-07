Nathaniel Heuer
Hello Death Keep the Chills Coming
Hello Death’s latest album Remnants is just the first of several major projects the distinctive Milwaukee folk quartet has lined up. more
Jul 7, 2015 9:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Old Earth’s Homemade, Collaborative Folk
For Old Earth’s Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer’s estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering more
Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Hello Death Find Comfort in Mortality
A band name can be worth a thousand words, and Hello Death says it all. The Milwaukee folk group that shares members with Altos released its debut self-titled album in June, and it’s the kind of decidedly bleak, darkly pretty thing you’d ex... more
Sep 23, 2013 1:04 AM Joe Guszkowski Music Feature
Futurebirds w/ Bigfoot and Hello Death @ Cactus Club
They may be from the distant indie-rock stronghold of Athens, Ga., but the six young men of Futurebirds made themselves right at home in Milwaukee Thursday night, winning over a sparse Cactus Club,Concert Reviews more
May 17, 2013 9:32 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews