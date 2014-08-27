Nathaniel Scharping

RSS

On the surface, jazz and hip-hop don’t seem to have much in common. The wildly improvisational spirit of jazz and the lyrical flow and beat-oriented nature of hip-hop can seem miles apart. Beneath the superficial disparities more

Aug 27, 2014 1:20 AM Local Music 2 Comments

Photo credit: Sam Shea

A concert promoted as “The Honda Civic Tour” immediately raises questions about the authenticity and relative coolness of the event. Is this going to be a legitimate musical experience, or just,Concert Reviews more

Aug 25, 2014 11:06 AM Concert Reviews

Wine has long been the drink of choice for fine meals, buttwo local establishments are exploring the culinary potential of anotheralcoholic beverage. Sprecher Brewery and c.1800, a Walker’s Point restaurantspecializing in farm-to-table meals, a.. more

Jul 18, 2014 1:00 PM Around MKE

FootGolf, another permutation of plain old ball-and-clubgolf, is making its way into Milwaukee. Joining other golf alternatives such asarchery and Frisbee golf, FootGolf is played with a soccer ball and your ownfoot, and the goal is to sink t.. more

Jul 17, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

Riverwest’s Art Bar is expanding the entertainment offerings at its annualMishmash Fest this year. In addition to the continuously impressive lineup oflocal music, the festival is including a talent competition for the first time.Taking place o.. more

Jul 15, 2014 10:00 AM Around MKE

Sometimes things just aren’t your fault. Phantogram’s show Saturday night at the U.S. Cellular Stage at Summerfest suffered from mixing troubles that often turned the duo’s hip-hop infused ele,Concert Reviews more

Jul 7, 2014 9:41 AM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee’s jazz scene received a shock in January when the owner of The Jazz Estate (2423 N. Murray Ave.) announced that he was selling the venerable establishment. The East Side club has been home to internationally recognized jazz musici... more

Jul 2, 2014 1:57 AM Local Music

Summer hasn’t been what it should be in Milwaukee. Sweltering days and sunshine have been replaced by a seemingly endless bank of eerie fog that has taken over the lakefront. California’s Best C,Concert Reviews more

Jun 27, 2014 10:36 AM Concert Reviews

Americans are used to a fairly limited selection of bakedgoods. Cookies, muffins and a few other bakery items are the staples of caféand coffee shop menus here. A new bakery in Shorewood, however, is bringingmuch more to the table for early mor.. more

Jun 18, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra

Soccer has had a traditionally low profile in the U.S., but youwouldn’t know it from how fans turned out at area bars to watch Monday’s WorldCup game. Whether they were lifelong enthusiasts or just caught up in theexcitement of one of the wor.. more

Jun 17, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

As the World Cup swings into gear in Brazil, Milwaukee willplay host to another kind of futbol. The World Futsal Fest is being held at theMilwaukee School of Engineering’s Kern Center, from June 12-14. Futsal, a closecousin of soccer, is played.. more

Jun 5, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

Saturday mornings in Milwaukee offer a bounty of options forentertainment and events. This year, you’ll be able to combine your shoppingtrip, workout and meal with some free music thrown in. The East Town Market inCathedral Square Park is exp.. more

Jun 4, 2014 6:50 PM Around MKE

Jun 2, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

The American College of Sports Medicine recently rankedMilwaukee 32nd in its annual American Fitness Index. The index compares the 50largest metropolitan areas in the nation in terms of personal health andcommunity resources. Topping the list w.. more

May 30, 2014 1:00 PM Around MKE

