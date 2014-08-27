Nathaniel Scharping
Three. Stacks. Eliot Find Shared Ground Between Jazz and Hip-Hop
On the surface, jazz and hip-hop don't seem to have much in common. The wildly improvisational spirit of jazz and the lyrical flow and beat-oriented nature of hip-hop can seem miles apart. Beneath the superficial disparities
Aug 27, 2014 Local Music 2 Comments
Grouplove w/ Portugal. The Man and STRFKR @ The Rave
A concert promoted as "The Honda Civic Tour" immediately raises questions about the authenticity and relative coolness of the event. Is this going to be a legitimate musical experience, or just,Concert Reviews
Aug 25, 2014 Concert Reviews
Sprecher and c.1880 Team Up for a Five-Course Beer Pairing Meal
Wine has long been the drink of choice for fine meals, buttwo local establishments are exploring the culinary potential of anotheralcoholic beverage. Sprecher Brewery and c.1800, a Walker's Point restaurantspecializing in farm-to-table meals, a..
Jul 18, 2014 Around MKE
Lincoln Park Hosts The Milwaukee FootGolf Open
FootGolf, another permutation of plain old ball-and-clubgolf, is making its way into Milwaukee. Joining other golf alternatives such asarchery and Frisbee golf, FootGolf is played with a soccer ball and your ownfoot, and the goal is to sink t..
Jul 17, 2014 Around MKE
MishMash Fest's Riverwest Has Talent Competition Will Showcase “Dark Performing Arts
Riverwest's Art Bar is expanding the entertainment offerings at its annualMishmash Fest this year. In addition to the continuously impressive lineup oflocal music, the festival is including a talent competition for the first time.Taking place o..
Jul 15, 2014 Around MKE
Phantogram @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
Sometimes things just aren't your fault. Phantogram's show Saturday night at the U.S. Cellular Stage at Summerfest suffered from mixing troubles that often turned the duo's hip-hop infused ele,Concert Reviews
Jul 7, 2014 Concert Reviews
FuturePorn Keeps The Jazz Estate’s Tuesday Night Tradition Alive
Milwaukee's jazz scene received a shock in January when the owner of The Jazz Estate (2423 N. Murray Ave.) announced that he was selling the venerable establishment. The East Side club has been home to internationally recognized jazz musici...
Jul 2, 2014 Local Music
Best Coast @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
Summer hasn't been what it should be in Milwaukee. Sweltering days and sunshine have been replaced by a seemingly endless bank of eerie fog that has taken over the lakefront. California's Best C,Concert Reviews
Jun 27, 2014 Concert Reviews
North Shore Boulangerie Brings Fresh Bread and Pastries to Shorewood
Americans are used to a fairly limited selection of bakedgoods. Cookies, muffins and a few other bakery items are the staples of caféand coffee shop menus here. A new bakery in Shorewood, however, is bringingmuch more to the table for early mor..
Jun 18, 2014 Around MKE
Soccer Fans Turn Out in Droves on Brady Street for the World Cup
Soccer has had a traditionally low profile in the U.S., but youwouldn't know it from how fans turned out at area bars to watch Monday's WorldCup game. Whether they were lifelong enthusiasts or just caught up in theexcitement of one of the wor..
Jun 17, 2014 Around MKE
The U.S. Takes on France at Milwaukee's World Futsal Fest
As the World Cup swings into gear in Brazil, Milwaukee willplay host to another kind of futbol. The World Futsal Fest is being held at theMilwaukee School of Engineering's Kern Center, from June 12-14. Futsal, a closecousin of soccer, is played..
Jun 5, 2014 Around MKE
Saturdays Are For Health at the East Side Market
Saturday mornings in Milwaukee offer a bounty of options forentertainment and events. This year, you'll be able to combine your shoppingtrip, workout and meal with some free music thrown in. The East Town Market inCathedral Square Park is exp..
Jun 4, 2014 Around MKE
Milwaukee County's Traveling Beer Garden Debuts this Week in Whitnall Park
Jun 2, 2014 Around MKE
American Fitness Index Gives Milwaukee High Marks for Its Bikability and Farmers Markets
The American College of Sports Medicine recently rankedMilwaukee 32nd in its annual American Fitness Index. The index compares the 50largest metropolitan areas in the nation in terms of personal health andcommunity resources. Topping the list w..
May 30, 2014 Around MKE