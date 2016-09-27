Nathaniel Stampley
‘Man of La Mancha’ Rides into Town
The Rep has brought Broadway veteran and Milwaukee native Nathaniel Stampley home for a first-rate production of Man of La Mancha. He delivers in every way—his terrific baritone resonates throughout the Powerhouse and his gaze fixes on the ... more
Performing Arts Weekly 9.15
New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘1776’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s immersive, one-night-only concert staging of the Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical 1776, directed by Paula Suozzi at Milwaukee’s historic Turner Hall and featuring an excellent cast, focused on the musical’s seri... more
May 31, 2016 4:09 PM John Schneider Theater
The Rep’s ‘Color Purple’
Time flies by—literally—in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s 61st season opening production of The Color Purple, based on the widely acclaimed novel by Alice Walker more
Oct 1, 2014 3:12 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘The Color Purple’
Celie, the protagonist of The Color Purple, has her second child at age fourteen. The baby daddy is her father. Her babies disappear; for all she knows, he’s killed them more
Sep 15, 2014 5:02 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
America’s Folk Opera
Anyone who cares about theater or opera needs to see the Skylight production of The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess (through June 9). I was skeptical beforehand, since this grand scale opera with a large orchestra, cast and chorus more
May 21, 2013 7:34 PM Rick Walters Classical Music