Nathaniel Stampley

The Rep has brought Broadway veteran and Milwaukee native Nathaniel Stampley home for a first-rate production of Man of La Mancha. He delivers in every way—his terrific baritone resonates throughout the Powerhouse and his gaze fixes on the ... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:49 PM Theater

Photo By John Nienhuis

New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Photo by Mark Frohna

Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s immersive, one-night-only concert staging of the Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical 1776, directed by Paula Suozzi at Milwaukee’s historic Turner Hall and featuring an excellent cast, focused on the musical’s seri... more

May 31, 2016 4:09 PM Theater

Time flies by—literally—in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s 61st season opening production of The Color Purple, based on the widely acclaimed novel by Alice Walker more

Oct 1, 2014 3:12 PM Theater

Celie, the protagonist of The Color Purple, has her second child at age fourteen. The baby daddy is her father. Her babies disappear; for all she knows, he’s killed them more

Sep 15, 2014 5:02 PM A&E Feature

Anyone who cares about theater or opera needs to see the Skylight production of The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess (through June 9). I was skeptical beforehand, since this grand scale opera with a large orchestra, cast and chorus more

May 21, 2013 7:34 PM Classical Music

