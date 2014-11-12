Nathaniel Stern
‘Vital Technology’ at MIAD
“Vital Technology” is an exhibition much enjoyed by me and my shadow. more
Nov 12, 2014 12:17 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Arté’s Arty Halloween Celebrations
The Delafield Arté is throwing a family friendly Halloween bash. more
Oct 28, 2014 9:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Collaboration Drives Compelling Art
Jessica Meuninck-Ganger’s new exhibition demonstrates how collaboration fuels compelling art. While the multimedia artist describes her work as equally informed by the past and the future, the pervasive merging of tradition and experimentat... more
Oct 23, 2013 12:16 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Lynden Gardens Celebrates Winter Art
The Lynden Sculpture Garden finds artistic benefits in Milwaukee’s chilly weather.Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel Stern return from a trip to South Africa to present their exhibition “Surfacing” more
Jan 29, 2013 2:15 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts