Nation Books
Horsemen of the Trumpocaylpse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America (Nation Books), by John Nichols
In Horsemen of the Trumpocaylpse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America, nationally known Madison journalist Mike Nichols maps out a president bereft of ideas and indebted to far-right money interests and their foot soldiers... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:16 PM David Luhrssen Books
Inside the Cell: The Dark Side of Forensic DNA (Nation Books), by Erin E. Murphy
Inside the Cell: The Dark Side of Forensic DNA by Erin E. Murphy outlines the problems with forensic DNA. The takeaway is not to abandon forensic DNA but for judges and juries to be aware that it’s not as simple as it looks on TV. more
Jan 5, 2016 9:22 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Rebel of Rangoon: A Tale of Defiance and Deliverance in Burma (Nation Books), by Delphine Schrank
The Rebel of Rangoon is a Washington Post reporter’s account of political dissent in Burma (Myanmar). more
Sep 29, 2015 7:59 PM David Luhrssen Books
Wisconsin Uprising
Scott Walker underestimated the people of Wisconsin. He probably imagined the usual dozen activists, plus a handful of trade unionists already dispirited from a quarter-century of retreat, would gather outside his office with the usual brai... more
Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books