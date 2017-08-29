RSS

Nation Books

trumpocalypse.jpg.jpe

In Horsemen of the Trumpocaylpse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America, nationally known Madison journalist Mike Nichols maps out a president bereft of ideas and indebted to far-right money interests and their foot soldiers... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:16 PM Books

bookreview_insidethecell.jpg.jpe

Inside the Cell: The Dark Side of Forensic DNA by Erin E. Murphy outlines the problems with forensic DNA. The takeaway is not to abandon forensic DNA but for judges and juries to be aware that it’s not as simple as it looks on TV. more

Jan 5, 2016 9:22 PM Books

bookreview_rebelrangoon.jpg.jpe

The Rebel of Rangoon is a Washington Post reporter’s account of political dissent in Burma (Myanmar). more

Sep 29, 2015 7:59 PM Books

blogimage17666.jpe

Scott Walker underestimated the people of Wisconsin. He probably imagined the usual dozen activists, plus a handful of trade unionists already dispirited from a quarter-century of retreat, would gather outside his office with the usual brai... more

Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Books

