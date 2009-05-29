RSS
National Attention
New York Times notices the Brewers
This is a very good read about Trevor Hoffman and how he's fitting in in MilwaukeeAnd this is an NYT blog post about Todd Coffey's sprint to the mound more
May 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Prince gets the front page
Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Rocket Summer
The Rocket Summer

The four years Phantom Planet spent between their latest album, Raise The Dead, and their
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Brewers vs. Reds
It can rain all it wants to outside, but that won’t stop the Brewers from playing t Daughters of Wisdom. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
