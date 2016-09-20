National Avenue
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 22-28
Summerfest hosts a dog-friendly festival and a free indie-rock show, while the Milwaukee Film Festival kicks off another big year. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Silver City International Food and Art Walk Celebrates Diversity Through the Arts
Layton Boulevard West Neighbors recently announced the 5thannual Silver City International Food and Art Walk, which will be held onSaturday, Sept. 24 from 12-5 p.m. on W. National Avenue. The festival offers a wide variety of ethnic cui.. more
Sep 16, 2016 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Christmas in the Ward
The Historic Third Ward hosts its 22nd annual holiday celebration this weekend in Catalano Square. The two-day event kicks off this evening with a 5:30 p.m. tree-lighting ceremony, a 5:45 p.m. performance from the Trinity Irish Dancers more
Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee