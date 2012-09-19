National Debt
The Real Paul Ryan
In the past week it’s become utterly clear that the candidates’ positions on foreign policy and national security may well play a central role alongside the economy in the presidential campaign... more
Sep 19, 2012 1:21 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
GOP's Convention of Lies
Even modern political conventions, which are often little more than highly scripted party infomercials... more
Sep 4, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Paul Ryan's Foreign Policy 'Experience'
Defending himself against the perception that he has no significant foreign policy experience, Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan has drawn fresh attention to one of the most... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Is Wisconsin in Play?
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney made a stunning pick over the weekend when he selected Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan to be his running mate. On the one hand, it makes sense. Romney has had a hard... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Not Such a Bright Light
Only in the narrow, dimly lighted minds of those in control of today's Republican Party... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Romney's Budget-Balancing for Dummies
Seeking applause from a right-wing audience in Michigan, Mitt Romney vowed: "I will cut spending... more
Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
I.O.U.S.A.
The federal debt stands near nine trillion dollars, a sum nearly as incomprehensible as the measure of infinity. David Walker, Comptroller General of the United States, calls it a “fiscal cancer” in I.O.U.S.A. and it’s hard to argue with him. A d.. more
Dec 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Armadale
Wilkie Collins’ novels never failed to weave a thoroughly good yarn. The Milwaukee Armadale ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments