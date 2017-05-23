National Endowment For The Arts
Trump's Scheme to Cut the NEA
Guest editorialist and Milwaukee Artistic Director Michael Pink discusses the importance of continued federal funding for the arts. more
May 23, 2017 4:31 PM Michael Pink Expresso 6 Comments
Celebrate the Day of the Dead with Latino Arts and La Santa Cecilia
Another Halloween has come and gone. Kids are sorting their loot; parents are double checking said loot to prevent the consumption of drugs, razor blades and bouillon cubes; and the Great Pumpkin (once again) failed to make an appearance. H... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:17 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
NEA Chairman Jane Chu @ MIAD
Mark your calendars, Milwaukee: theSurgeon General of the American art scene is dropping by. Jane Chu, the 11th Chairman of the NationalEndowment for the Arts, will be presiding over a town meeting at the MilwaukeeInstitute.. more
Nov 3, 2014 8:30 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Superman’s Final Flight?
“I’ve never related to comics but I love the concept of selective memory,” Director Mark Clements said of The History Invulnerability, a fantasy biography by playwright more
Apr 2, 2014 12:17 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
‘You Are The One’
Exploring the connections between art and everyday life has been a concern of artists since Marcel Duchamp at the beginning of the 20th century and Andy Warhol in mid-century. But neither of these artists envisioned how far more
May 6, 2013 4:53 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
Misery Signals w/ Enabler and Maidens
A guest spot from Fall Out Boy singer Patrick Stump helped call attention to Mirrors, the 2006 album from the Milwaukee-area metalcore band Misery Signals, and strong reviews from punk zines further fanned the album’s flames. Misery more
May 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee