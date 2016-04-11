National League
Gotta Beat Those Stinkin’ [team name]! The Joy-in-a-Sweep Index of 2016 Brewers Opponents
With a team not expected to contend this year (and maybe fora while afterward), Brewers fans are going to need to learn to find pleasurewhere they can. One of the great things about baseball is that, for anyparticular string of three or fo.. more
Apr 11, 2016 2:51 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Rough Road From Start to Fermisht
The great Gene Pitney sang it best in the '60s: “It hurts to be in love.” Especially, as any sports fan knows, when the object of devotion is a team that's struggling. The Brewers, though battered and bruised... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Tomorrow Always Knows
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? And how ’bout this chock-packed jam-full “Best of Milwaukee” issue? With so much to look over in these pages, I thought I’d give you a break and lighten up o more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake