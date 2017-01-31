An National Security Council
Democracy in Crisis: Beachheads and the War on Facts
Trump advisor and Lenin wannabe Stephen Bannon called the press the “opposition party,” which, he said, should “keep its mouth shut.” Almost immediately after this, Trump gave Bannon a spot on the National Security Council. more
Jan 31, 2017 3:41 PM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis 4 Comments
Queen of Vaudeville: The Story of Eva Tanguay (Cornell University Press), by Andrew L. Erdman
Her biographer readily admits that Eva Tanguay wasn’t much of a singer or a dancer, and yet she was one of America’s biggest stars a century ago. Andrew Erdman uncovers Tanguay as an influence on the later, better more
Dec 20, 2012 3:59 PM David Luhrssen Books
Cry for Tolerance
Originally published in Turkey in 1983 and now translated into English for the first time, Silent House (Knopf) is Orhan Pamuk's second novel. Although the Nobel Prize-winner makes no direct mention of the book’s historical more
Dec 20, 2012 3:56 PM Paul Gleason Books