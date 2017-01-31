An National Security Council

RSS

National Security Council

Trump advisor and Lenin wannabe Stephen Bannon called the press the “opposition party,” which, he said, should “keep its mouth shut.” Almost immediately after this, Trump gave Bannon a spot on the National Security Council. more

Jan 31, 2017 3:41 PM Democracy in Crisis 4 Comments

Her biographer readily admits that Eva Tanguay wasn’t much of a singer or a dancer, and yet she was one of America’s biggest stars a century ago. Andrew Erdman uncovers Tanguay as an influence on the later, better more

Dec 20, 2012 3:59 PM Books

Originally published in Turkey in 1983 and now translated into English for the first time, Silent House (Knopf) is Orhan Pamuk's second novel. Although the Nobel Prize-winner makes no direct mention of the book’s historical more

Dec 20, 2012 3:56 PM Books

