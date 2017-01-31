National Veterans Creative Arts
Local Veterans Find Hope and Healing through the Arts
“I did part of that picture in the back of my van on some cardboard boxes,” said Willie Weaver-Bey of the painting that earned first place in a national veterans art competition. “And I did it with my finger. I didn’t use anything but my... more
Jan 31, 2017 3:45 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Creative Arts Festival Featuring Veterans
The NationalVeterans Creative Arts Festival is coming to Milwaukee for the first time! Nowin its 26th year, the NVCAF represents thousands of veterans around the countrywho use creative arts as part of their rehabilitation, readjustment, recove.. more
Oct 27, 2014 7:25 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Calling All MKE Artists!
Milwaukee’s Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for local artists/veterans to contribute to an exhibition atMilwaukee’s VA Medical Center beginning February 24. With over 50 artscategories, encompassing song, dance a.. more
Feb 14, 2014 10:47 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Tempest
The 12th studio album from Celtic rockers Tempest opens with the multinational band’s first-ever single: a “Celtodelic” cover of the Grass Roots’ 1967 hit “Let’s Live for Today.” The upbeat reworking sets the tone more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Brooklyn's Finest
Three unconnected Brooklyn cops wind up at the same deadly location after enduring vastly different career paths. "Brooklyn's Finest" stars Richard Gere, Don Cheadle, Ethan Hawke and Wesley Snipes. If you want a chance to see this movie bef... more
Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips