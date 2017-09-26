Native American
PressureCast Episode Two-Hundred
Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Sep 26, 2017 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Issue of the Week: New Indian Team Name Bill Perpetuates Stereotypes
It’s hard to imagine that schools would fight for the right to call their sports teams names that conjure up violence created by Europeans or European Americans. But somehow it’s OK for more
Dec 26, 2013 11:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Sherman Alexie Comes to Centennial Hall
Over the course of his prolific 20-year writing career, Sherman Alexie has given us a view into the modern American-Indian experience through favorites such as The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven and more
Nov 5, 2012 2:06 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
A perp wanted on an arrest warrant has a powerful incentive to lie about his or her true identity if stopped by police, and sometimes bluffing with a bogus name works. However, twice in January, in Dallas and in Great Falls, Mont., perps ga... more
Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Idle Thoughts about Idle Stage Talent
While I was at the Boulevard Theatre fundraiser on Monday, I had the passing opportunity to talk to actress Anne Miller. She’s going to be in a show this fall, but doesn’t have any work for the time being. With the summer starting up, I suspect th.. more
Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jazz in the Park
The last of the summer’s major concert series comes to a close for the season tonight, when Jazz in the Park packs it in for the year after a 6:30 p.m. performance from the fiery salsa band Nabori at ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee