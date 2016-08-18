Natty Nation
Peck Pavilion to Host ‘Taste of Islands’
The Live @ Peck Pavilion series will close with Taste ofIslands, a celebration of the food, culture and music of Jamaica, on Saturday,Aug. 27 from 2-10 p.m.The festival will include performances from local Reggaebands UNI.. more
Aug 18, 2016 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Natty Nation: Divine Spark (iNatty Records)
Madison’s Natty Nation have been at it for 20 years, honing a sound that is rooted—but without being roots reggae. On their polished new album, Divine Spark, soul influences ride easily on island rhythms in a bright pop production. more
Apr 5, 2016 2:40 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
NAACP Elects James Hall President
The contentious campaign to elect new leadership of the Milwaukee branch of the NAACP ended on Saturday with a calm, orderly election at the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church on the city’s North Side.More than 300 members voted, a hist... more
Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Natty Nation & The Urbanites
For well over a decade, they’ve been one of Milwaukee’s most popular reggae bands, but one thing hasn’t changed since Natty Nation’s early days: At nearly every show, there’s a guy who shouts requests for Bob Marley songs. To more
Feb 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee