Natural Food
An Introduction to Authentic African Cooking
Like many immigrants, Yollande Tchouapi Deacon was disappointed by how difficult it was to find her native cuisine in Milwaukee after she moved here in 2001. African restaurants were, and still are, a rarity in the city, and the more
Mar 18, 2013 4:47 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Kasana’s All-Purpose Food Collective
In recent years the belowground space at the busy corner of Broadway and Buffalo Street in the Third Ward has hosted a café, a bakery, a bistro and a taco restaurant, but its latest occupant must be its most ambitious yet. more
Feb 19, 2013 2:27 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
The Eat Local Resource Fair Expands
In its early years, the Eat Local Resource Fair at Milwaukee's Urban Ecology Center stressed the environmental, economic and health benefits of eating locally sourced foods, a message that fell on receptive ears. Now in its sixth year, the... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview