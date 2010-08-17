RSS

The Natural Motif: New Drawings

 The summer has been crowded by debuts from new theatre companies. Earlier today, yet another new theatre company sent out a press release about its debut production. Starting September 17th, Theatrical Tendencies opens its doors with the Milwau.. more

Aug 17, 2010 12:04 AM Theater

Doug Davis and Todd Coffey will be making appearances with AAA Nashville to prepare them for returns to the major league roster from the DL. Davis has been out with a heart inflammation problem while Todd Coffey bruised his thumb batting in a ga.. more

Jun 16, 2010 2:48 AM More Sports

blogimage5714.jpe

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s latest exhibit presents Natalie Settles' meditative graphite and watercolor artwork, which shifts in style between 19th-century designs and the sparseness of modern art. Settles hails from Madison but exhibits... more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5483.jpe

Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

