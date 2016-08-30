RSS

The Nautical Tragedy Of Dick Iii

theatrereview_quasimondo_a_(byandywalsh).jpg.jpe

Photo by Andy Walsch

While Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre has built its reputation by creating thought-provoking and highly original works, its latest production, The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III, will likely leave audiences confused about what they just... more

Aug 30, 2016 4:15 PM Theater

The Quasimondo Physical Theatre is a very dynamic narrative performance group that explores moods and genres with a visually dynamic style. In the past, they’ve explored anime, Lovecraftian horror, golden age space exploration sci-fi and more. Thi.. more

Aug 18, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

13076924_1151813414849495_7816256716751285452_n.jpg.jpe

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III Aug. 25-Sept. 10 (the Aug. 27 performance takes place at the MKE Fringe Fest and the Aug. 31 show is Pay-What-You-Can) at their new space, Studio Q, upstairs fr... more

Aug 16, 2016 2:31 PM Theater

12899554114ce3285310ee8.jpg.jpe

During his years living in Kansas City during the mid-’80s, Milwaukee director and musician Mark G.E. filmed any alternative-rock concert he could get his camera into for his cable show “Joy Farm.” Two decades later, G.E. has edited that more

Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES