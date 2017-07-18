RSS

Nazis

Dunkirk is a World War II movie unlike any other. British writer-director Christopher Nolan turns away from the form and content that had preoccupied him in recent years, and embraces an inspiring episode from his nation’s history, skillful... more

Jul 18, 2017 2:58 PM Film Reviews

The Nazis were art thieves on a massive scale. They also stole books. In The Book Thieves: The Nazi Looting of Europe’s Libraries and the Race to Return a Literary Inheritance, Swedish journalist Anders Rydell visits Amsterdam, Paris, Rome ... more

Jan 31, 2017 3:12 PM Books

In Mussolini’s Army in the French Riviera: Italy’s Occupation of France, Emanuele Sica from Canada’s Royal Military College examines Italy’s World War II adventure in France and finds an army whose men were eager to fraternize with the nati... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:37 PM Books

“Poldek” Socha is a meaty-faced, crude man who cusses like a sailor as he navigates the sewers... more

Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Harriet Paletti is a wife and mom, runs a small business, tries to contribute to charitable organizations and is considering running for the New Berlin Common Council. She's also a “sergeant” in the Wisconsin chapter of the National Soc... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 39 Comments

