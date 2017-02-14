Nazism
Home Movies/Out on Digital 2.16
Eight-million refugees fled as German armies pushed into France in 1940, many on foot and some hitching cars behind horses to save gas. Come What May, an artfully filmed dramatization by French director Christian Carion more
Feb 14, 2017 3:31 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Milwaukee Film Festival presents ‘Passport: Germany’
Hannah Arendt’s phrase, “the banality of evil,” has entered the vocabulary to describe not the architects of human catastrophe but the mechanics and janitors—the “little people” who grease the wheels and lubricate the engines of destr... more
Sep 15, 2013 1:40 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 14
Matthew Lewis’ novel The Monk (1796), a milestone in gothic fiction, is brought to life in French director Dominik Moll’s elegantly filmed adaptation. Capucin Ambrosio (Vincent Cassel) is the most acclaimed preacher in more
Jul 14, 2013 11:48 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies