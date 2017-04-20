RSS

Nba Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing and they have officially made their way to Milwaukee, where the Bucks will host the Toronto Raptors for game three tonight followed by game four on Saturday afternoon. more

Apr 20, 2017 2:17 PM Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks 2017 playoff campaign starts today. What are their chances of a victory? more

Apr 15, 2017 8:09 AM Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks, now 40-39, were arguably the hottest team in all of basketball with a 14-3 record from March 3rd through the 31st. They became the first team in franchise history since 1971 to wi

Apr 7, 2017 8:50 AM Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for a playoff run. more

Mar 24, 2017 3:24 PM Milwaukee Bucks

If you read my Bucks playoff preview a couple of weeks ago, I predicted the Bucks to lose their first round series against the Bulls in six games. After the Bucks lost the first three games of the series (although they should have won Game 3—more .. more

Apr 30, 2015 6:32 PM Milwaukee Bucks

Daniel Fleming/Shepherd Express

If you had told me before the 2014-'15 NBA season that Jabari Parker would go down for the season in December and Larry Sanders would exit the Bucks stage left with his best Cat Stevens impression, I would have thought they'd be lottery-bound agai..

Apr 18, 2015 6:13 PM Milwaukee Bucks

