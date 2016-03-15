RSS

Art Kumbalek takes on the NCAA Basketball Tournament. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:02 PM Art for Art's Sake

Brett Favre. Michael Jordan. Jay-Z. Bo Ryan? Could this be alist of people who have announced their retirement and then came back? It seemsthat way after an interview at the U.S. Venture Open charity golf event in Kaukauna.When reporters aske.. more

Aug 13, 2015 4:45 PM Around MKE

At the end of the month, Brian Mani stars as Tevye in the Children’s Theatre of Madison’s production of The Fiddler On The Roof. Mani is a captivating actor who has played numerous memorable roles over the years for American Players Theatre and .. more

Apr 21, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

9897175.jpg.jpe

Everybody goes a little basketball crazy during the NCAA tournament, but some of the talk around basketball in Milwaukee these days sounds more like pure lunacy. more

Apr 9, 2014 8:11 PM Taking Liberties

sports_frank&art.jpg.jpe

As the frenzy of college basketball's post-season arrives, the state's top two teams have utterly different outlooks. Wisconsin, despite Sunday's loss at Nebraska more

Mar 10, 2014 5:52 PM More Sports

marquette.jpg.jpe

The NCAA basketball tournament ends happily for only one team, and it wasn't surprising that a season's worth of inconsistent shooting would doom the state's entries sooner (Wisconsin) or later (Marquette). But both teams more

Apr 2, 2013 9:52 PM More Sports

sports.jpg.jpe

Sunday saw the Observers focused on Fox's early NFL telecast, but not the same game. When Frank later called Artie from Long Island, only one of them could report a pleasant experience. more

Dec 19, 2012 4:23 PM More Sports

sports.jpg.jpe

The Packers didn't just stabilize their season by edging New Orleans, 28-27, at Lambeau Field. They also salvaged part of the weekend for fans who'd suffered through the Badgers' come-from-ahead loss at Nebraska and the... more

Oct 4, 2012 5:05 PM More Sports

blogimage19702.jpe

Lofty expectations are terrific for a sports team—if they're fulfilled. Just ask the Packers how they feel about the “15-1, then one and done” sequel to a Super Bowl title. Now it's the... more

Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage19528.jpe

So many topics and only so much space. The Observers gab so well that they often find themselves with a backlog of blather. So Frank's latest trip Back East provided an opportunity to work off some surplus comments from recent weeks... more

Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

In a rather surprising move, the UWM Panthers have announced that they are moving their men's basketball games back to campus. They will now be played in the Klotsche Center.It was long thought this wouldn't be possible, as the Horizon League req.. more

Jun 27, 2012 3:42 AM More Sports

Quite often at intermission I’m assessing my feelings of the first part of a show. I’m able to channel out what other people say because they are having casual conversations about other things. Every once in a while, I’ll find myself sitting nex.. more

Mar 25, 2012 10:36 AM Theater

blogimage18104.jpe

Two years ago, a midseason trade for John Salmons energized the Bucks and helped propel them to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years. But in a scenario all too familiar over the last decade, the good times didn't last. Now the ... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

With their 3 seed, Marquette is in the West Bracket and their opening round opponent is slightly more difficult, as their getting the winner of the play-in game, meaning they have to do twice the scouting.Marquette's portion of the bracket does s.. more

Mar 12, 2012 3:45 AM More Sports

blogimage17965.jpe

I'm not dumb enough to pretend this is going to go away,” Ryan Braun said after winning his appeal of a positive drug test and avoiding a 50-game suspension. Indeed, Dino Laurenzi Jr., who collected Braun's urine sample, was just as forc... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

The list of of Patty Kazmaier finalists was narrowed down to 10 today and two Badgers made the list.Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker are both named to the Top 10 list.This is Hilary's third time on the Top 10 list.Despite the fact that her seni.. more

Mar 1, 2012 6:46 PM More Sports

Monty Ball said today that he plans to submit paperwork to the NFL advisory committee to gauge his place in the upcoming NFL draft.Ball says that if the committee tells him that he's a likely first or second round pick, he will leave Wisconsin ea.. more

Dec 6, 2011 3:34 AM More Sports

It took entirely too long for him to get the recognition he deserved, partyly because of an ill-fated push to get Russell Wilson in the top-5, but Montee Ball finally got the nod as one of the Top 5 Heisman finalists today.Ball is one touchdown a.. more

Dec 5, 2011 11:44 PM More Sports

blogimage16788.jpe

A legendary college football coach, revered for his character as well as his success on the field, loses his job because he didn't do enough to stop the alleged sexual abuse of children by a longtime associate... more

Nov 15, 2011 12:00 AM More Sports

There are many criticisms that are being rained down on Bret Bielema and the Badgers after last night's loss to Michigan State.The time management issue is a big one and a lot of people will talk about it, so I'm not going to spend a lot of time .. more

Oct 23, 2011 10:28 PM More Sports

