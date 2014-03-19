Nceca
The Primal Energy of Vessels
Clay, sand and water. These earthy, humble elements have been molded into vessels and various containers for many centuries. The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts examines this essential art form in an exhibition, “An Exploration of V... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:39 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Cream City Ceramics
From March 19-22, Milwaukee has the honor of hosting the 48th Annual Conference of the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts. It’s only right, then, that this week’s art happenings all revolve around the medium more
Mar 17, 2014 12:55 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Mar 12, 2014 6:15 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts