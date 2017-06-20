Near East
Poets of the Bible: From Solomon's Song of Songs to John’s Revelation (W.W. Norton), by Willis Barnstone
In Poets of the Bible: From Solomon’s Song of Songs to John’s Revelation, Willis Barnstone, a poet himself as well as a scholar, hopes to awaken new readers to the literary dimension of scriptures through his own verse translations from the... more
Jun 20, 2017 1:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Vanquished: Why the First World War Failed to End (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Robert Gerwarth
The title of Robert Gerwath’s book, The Vanquished: Why the First World War Failed to End, alludes to the University College Dublin history professor’s thesis that a culture of bitterness, in nations that felt defeated by the war, led to ca... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
Arab-American, Ancient-Modern Rock
The self-titled debut album by Painted Caves has become a quiet local sensation, gathering significant airtime on WMSE along with spins on Radio Milwaukee. The group is a collaboration between songwriter Ali Lubbad more
Nov 14, 2012 4:09 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Wahid
Wahid is a pair of in-demand Los Angeles musicians who have worked with everyone from Ludacris to Leonard Cohen. On Road Poem, they explore the quiet back roads of the Near East in original compositions that pull... more
Sep 25, 2012 2:16 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Various Artists
Heard on Orient Noir are cultural currents that have spilled over the boundaries of language and the artificial borders of nations in the Near East. A compilation of tracks from Marseille’s Arab diaspora and Serbia, from the... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Spy From Cairo
World music can sometimes resemble fusion cuisine, becoming a contrived novelty whose appeal is paper-thin. However, disparate ingredients can sometimes produce a pleasing dish. In the case of music, The Spy From Cairo pulls off a coup on i... more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The MidEast Beat Celebrates Poon Paregentan, Armenian Mardi Gras
Whether it's called Mardi Gras or Carnival, the idea of a final blowout before the austere season of Lent has traveled widely across the world. In Armenia, the big party is called Poon Paregentan (literally, “Good Living”), and this weeke more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music