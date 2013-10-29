Neat
Milwaukee actors perform in South Africa
“Incredible experience,” says Suzan Fete. “I saw monkey gland sauce on the menu!” Fete, of Renaissance Theaterworks, ran across the sauce in South Africa, while on tour with Renaissance’s Brandy Kline and Marti Gobel, the producing ar... more
Oct 29, 2013 11:45 PM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
One Person And A Story
In and amidst everything else that theatre is, it’s way too easy to forget that it’s the simple act of storytelling in front of a live group of people. As inherently social creatures with a profound amount of neurological real estate set aside f.. more
Jan 14, 2012 7:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lil Wayne w/ Young Jeezy, Soulja Boy, Jeremih
What better way to wrap up the summer than with a concert filled with many of the rappers and R&B singers who soundtracked it? The artists on Lil Wayne’s America’s Most Wanted Tour can claim many of the summer’s biggest hits, from Wayne& more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee