Ned Yost
Classic TV (And Still Funny)
Nostalgia for 1950s family sitcoms centers on “Leave It to Beaver,” presided over by an all-knowing dad, and the moral of the genre is summed up by the name of a series called “Father Knows Best.” But ‘50s sitcoms weren’t monolithic in their view.. more
Apr 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brett Who?
The Observers prepared f The Observers prepared for their weekly get-together with intense workouts of theirchanne ,Sports more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
‘E-1’ for Effort?
CC Sabathia | Photo by Jim Cryns CC Sabathia threw a wicked breaking pitch at the Observers. Hours after they lefttheir ho ,Sports more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
About That Dugout Push…
A few days ago I suggested the halcyon days of the Brewers season had come to a close af The Domestic Scene ,Sports more
Aug 5, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports
Dumb Sports Talk
It’s odd that after 25 years of frustration,the better the Milwaukee Brewers get, the louder grows the chorus ofself-styled experts second guessing their success. Brewers’General Manager Doug Melvin just completed an eye-popping deal at... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
More looks at the management of the Brewers
Did you know that of the 17 managers who managed in the big leagues prior to 2006, only two have failed to take their team to the postseason: Ned Yost and John Gibbons. Gibbons has the excuse that he plays in the same league as the Yankees and R.. more
May 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
A Gagne explanation?
Did Gagne blow all those games because he was tipping his pitches to the other team?According to <a href="http://milwaukee.brewers.mlb.com/news/article.jsp?ymd=20080512&content_id=2688174&vkey=news_mil&fext=.jsp&c_id=mil">this arti.. more
May 12, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Gagne out as closer - for now
This is what I get for not checking the news before I head to the ballpark.CuteSports took Mama CuteSports (also known as Judy Buzzkill) to the game today and we had a great time. We were in the first row of the second deck in right field and we l.. more
May 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Good lord...
Ned does it again:In <a href="http://milwaukee.brewers.mlb.com/news/article.jsp?ymd=20080509&content_id=2667911&vkey=news_mil&fext=.jsp&c_id=mil">this article</a> on MilwaukeeBrewers.com entertainingly titled "Brewers hitters aim .. more
May 9, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Turnblow
Poor Derrick Turnbow. His line in tonight's game:43 pitches, 6 runs, 4 walks, 4 hits, and only two outs. He entered the game only after the score was 13-5 and he forced us to use another pitcher from the bullpen because he gave up 6 runs and cou.. more
Apr 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Whoa Nedly!
This might be my last straw for Ned Yost: You decide who gets to rest based on chance?From Yahoo Sports:"Apr 27 3B Bill Hall was out of the starting lineup Sunday despite collecting five hits in the previous two games. Manager Ned Yost wanted to g.. more
Apr 29, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Brewers are going to give me high blood pressure.
As someone who’s been a pretty hardcore fan for a few years now, thelead up to this season was filled with a lot of expectations. As I’vementioned before, I’m not sure I’m at the “do or die” stage, but I dofeel that this season we have all the .. more
Apr 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Autism Shenanigans
Autism Shenanigans: It’sno secret that the two houses of the state Legislature, con Wausau Daily Herald ,Expresso more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Short Films from Bill Brown
Experimental documentary filmmaker Bill Brown set his lens on the personal toll the Unite The Other Side ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Luncheon of the Boating Party (Viking)
Why did you choose to structure your novel around this painting? Luncheon of the Boa New York Times ,Authors' Voices (Online Exclusive) more
Feb 28, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Grafton City Blues
The true story of a once forgotten blues record label from unassuming Grafton, Wis. is to Grafton City Blues ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Greater Milwaukee Auto Show
Over 400 news cars—including 2009 models not yet on the market—are on display Be Kind Rewind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Milwaukee Ballet continues its production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream tonight at t A Midsummer Night’s Dream ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee