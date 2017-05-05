RSS

I Am Not Your Negro

baldwindvd.jpg.jpe

2017has been a good year for the legacy of James Baldwin. His writings on races inAmerica have inspired a new generation of essayists; his papers wereceremoniously donated to New York’s Schomberg Center for Research in Black.. more

May 5, 2017 2:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

filmnegro.jpg.jpe

James Baldwin held his own among the heavyweights of the civil rights movement, darting and jabbing like a Mohammad Ali of the mind. In 1979 the novelist-essayist of Go Tell it on the Mountain and Notes of a Native Son began assembling mate... more

Mar 28, 2017 3:08 PM Film Reviews

