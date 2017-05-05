RSS
I Am Not Your Negro
James Baldwin’s ‘I Am Not Your Negro’ Out on DVD
2017has been a good year for the legacy of James Baldwin. His writings on races inAmerica have inspired a new generation of essayists; his papers wereceremoniously donated to New York’s Schomberg Center for Research in Black.. more
May 5, 2017 2:20 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Documentary Shows that James Baldwin was No One’s ‘Negro’
James Baldwin held his own among the heavyweights of the civil rights movement, darting and jabbing like a Mohammad Ali of the mind. In 1979 the novelist-essayist of Go Tell it on the Mountain and Notes of a Native Son began assembling mate... more
Mar 28, 2017 3:08 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
