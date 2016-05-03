RSS

Neil Degrasse Tyson

The Milwaukee Psych Fest brings three days of psych to the Cactus Club, and Neil deGrasse Tyson rips apart your favorite movies. more

May 3, 2016 2:10 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photograph by FOX/via National Geographic

America's favorite astrophysicist is returning to Milwaukee. Following two sold-out programs at the Riverside Theater last year, today the venue announced that Neil deGrasse Tyson will return this spring for a new show that promises to be a little.. more

Nov 16, 2015 2:00 PM Around MKE

As a general rule, astrophysicists aren't famous, but Neil DeGrasse Tyson is a rare exception. The host of StarTalk Radio and director of the Hayden Planetarium took his profile to new heights this spring by hosting Fox's update of Carl Sagan’s gr.. more

Jun 9, 2014 3:28 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee’s new Theatrical Tendencies theater company opens its inaugural season with Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story , a dark, two-man musical thriller based on the notorious 1924 murder of a young boy by two teenagers who’ve read more

Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Bassnectar is a collaborative project headed by San Francisco DJ Lorin Ashton, who fuses all forms of electronic music (with a particular emphasis on drum ’n’ bass and breakbeat) into one ever-changing wall of sound. Tonight the group more

Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

