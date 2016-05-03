Neil Degrasse Tyson
This Week in Milwaukee: May 5-11
The Milwaukee Psych Fest brings three days of psych to the Cactus Club, and Neil deGrasse Tyson rips apart your favorite movies. more
May 3, 2016 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Return to the Riverside Theater in May
America's favorite astrophysicist is returning to Milwaukee. Following two sold-out programs at the Riverside Theater last year, today the venue announced that Neil deGrasse Tyson will return this spring for a new show that promises to be a little.. more
Nov 16, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Will Bring His Expertise to the Riverside Theater
As a general rule, astrophysicists aren't famous, but Neil DeGrasse Tyson is a rare exception. The host of StarTalk Radio and director of the Hayden Planetarium took his profile to new heights this spring by hosting Fox's update of Carl Sagan’s gr.. more
Jun 9, 2014 3:28 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story
Milwaukee’s new Theatrical Tendencies theater company opens its inaugural season with Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story , a dark, two-man musical thriller based on the notorious 1924 murder of a young boy by two teenagers who’ve read more
Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bassnectar w/ DJ Vadim
Bassnectar is a collaborative project headed by San Francisco DJ Lorin Ashton, who fuses all forms of electronic music (with a particular emphasis on drum ’n’ bass and breakbeat) into one ever-changing wall of sound. Tonight the group more
Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee