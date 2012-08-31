Neil Friedman
Lombardi In the Upper Peninsula
Eric Simonson's drama Lobardi has been produced and staged in various formats in Wisconsin over the past couple of years. There was a Next Act Theatre production starring my personal favorite Lombardi thus far--David Cecsarini . . . there was a.. more
Aug 31, 2012 10:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Peninsula Players' Summer Seminars
The venerable Peninsula Players have more to offer than quality theatre in a comfortable space. The theatre beautifully integrates the wooded landscape of Fish Creek, Wisconsin with a well-designed space. In operation since 1935, the summer thea.. more
Jun 18, 2011 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Manolo Blahnik. Kate Spade. Mad Housewife?
- John Romero Marketing fascinates me. Ever since I took an "In marketingI've seen only one strategy that can't miss -- and that is to market to ,The Naked Vine more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Close Encounters of the Human Kind
We have all known otherwise highly intelligent people of sound judgment who make absolute Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Taking Liberties more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties