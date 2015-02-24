Neil Haven
In Tandem Presents World Premiere of Neil Haven’s ‘Come Back’
On Feb. 27, In Tandem will present the world premiere of Come Back by the prolific Milwaukee playwright Neil Haven. Directed by Jane Flieller with a cast of six, the show runs through March 22 at the Tenth Street Theatre. more
Feb 24, 2015 8:51 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Stuck with Memories in Port Washington
Neil Haven’s Stuck is beginning to prove to be an enduring light comedy. The premise is fun: an agoraphobic elevator operator in a contemporary retro Milwaukee hotel lives inside the elevator she operates. Naturally, she runs into a lot of people .. more
Jan 29, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dramatic Works, Assorted Music
Acacia Theatre presents Peculiar People, the story of Christmas told through the eyes of those who were there first; the show includes monologues, songs, scripture readings and audience sing-a-longs. Umbrella Group partners with playwright ... more
Dec 2, 2014 10:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Who Killed Santa with Neil Haven’s Dirty Shorts at Soulstice
NeilHaven’s perennial favorite show Who Killed Santa? has beenfeatured at a variety of different local locations over the years. The showfeatures puppets standing-in for a slow-witted Frosty the Snowman, an alcoholicRudolph, a tragically youth.. more
Nov 3, 2014 9:40 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions For Neil Haven’s STUCK with Bay Players
NeilHaven’s Stuck is a really funexploration of human connection. A quirky agoraphobic spends her time almostexclusively in an elevator as an elevator operator at a retro-themed hotel.She’s afraid to ever leave the elevator for longer than i.. more
Oct 31, 2014 8:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stuck In Hartland
Of all of Neil Haven’s work, the hotel comedy Stuck is probably the most . . . mature, I guess. The comic playwright behind the ever-popular Who Killed Santa? develops a fun little premise as a retro hotel plays host to an agoraphobic elevator o.. more
Jan 31, 2012 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A New Drunken Rudolph
\nI don\'t know if I have different standard for local productions. I just know that the big touring shows that roll through town feel like tremendous waste of time, money and talent...not unlike Broadway itself. So why do I still like Neil Haven\.. more
Dec 24, 2011 9:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Yuletide Homicide With Puppets
A Christmas murder mystery with puppets, Who Killed Santa? isn’t a guilty pleasure so much as it is weird, simple fun. The show, which surmises a holiday party at Santa’s place with various iconic Christmas characters, has been staged a number of.. more
Nov 22, 2011 11:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Intricate Family Drama
Over the years, playwright Neil Haven has proved himself to be pretty versatile. From a comedy about a woman afraid to leave an elevator to a vaguely bizarre comedy about internet dating and even a short about anthropomorphized ducks in Las V.. more
May 23, 2011 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pink Champagne With Uprooted and MGAC at 10th Street
Â Â Neil Havenâs work has been an interesting and uneven mix. From the heartwarming holiday show Who Killed Santa? to a cleverly-constructed comedy about an agoraphobic elevator operator, Havenâs work has an enjoyable energy about it. My wi.. more
Apr 26, 2011 1:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Playdaters: The Unexpected
It’s exceedingly difficult to be surprised by local theatre. Neil Haven’s one-weekend show The Playdaters managed to amount to a little more than expected.The initial premise is kind of interesting . . . Haven and Jeremiah Munsey star as a coup.. more
Aug 29, 2010 8:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Comedy, Performing Cats, Comedy
It could be construed by some as the last real weekend of summer. And as the theatre season begins to get into full swing, a few odd acts hit local stages. Here’s a look ahead at what’s happening this weekend:Thursday, August 26th:6:30pmThe A.. more
Aug 25, 2010 6:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
One-Weekend Comedy
This year, August ends with a quick, little comedy presented by In Tandem Theatre. The Play Daters is a fresh, new comedy by reasonably local playwright Neil Haven. The comedy, which tells the tale of a couple of guys working to exploit a da.. more
Jul 30, 2010 3:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Smattering of Work By Local Playwrights
There are a number of elements that absolutely must be present in order for a city to maintain a sustainable, substantially diverse theatre scene. Chief among them is the cultivation of work by local playwrights. These next couple of months, a se.. more
Mar 9, 2010 3:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pleasantly Stuck
In Tandem Theatre continues its season with a production of Neil Haven’s Stuck. The show opened this past weekend. I’d seen the show before when it’s inaugural UW-Whitewater production came to the In Tandem’s 10th Street Theatre in August of ’08.. more
Mar 2, 2010 12:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Two By Haven
Neil Haven has had a great deal of success on both local stages lately. The irreverent puppet show staging of his Who Killed Santa? Returned for a second staging last winter. This coming week, two more of his scripts make it to the stage.At 7:3.. more
Feb 17, 2010 12:07 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater