Neil'S Dirty Shorts

1779239_986456491369108_2577366684203322520_n.jpg.jpe

Acacia Theatre presents Peculiar People, the story of Christmas told through the eyes of those who were there first; the show includes monologues, songs, scripture readings and audience sing-a-longs. Umbrella Group partners with playwright

Dec 2, 2014 10:47 PM Theater

curtains_whokilledsanta.jpg.jpe

NeilHaven's perennial favorite show Who Killed Santa? has beenfeatured at a variety of different local locations over the years. The showfeatures puppets standing-in for a slow-witted Frosty the Snowman, an alcoholicRudolph, a tragically youth

Nov 3, 2014 9:40 AM Theater

blogimage10871.jpe

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut's tomb.

May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

