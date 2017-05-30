RSS

Neil Simon

Village Playhouse’s annual One-Act Play Festival returns. Meanwhile, Sunset Playhouse, Waukesha Civic Theater and Memories Ballroom produce plays of their own, the Master Singers of Milwaukee sing o,Performing Arts Weekly more

May 30, 2017 2:44 PM Performing Arts Weekly

It’s kind of a weird fusion. Mid-20th century light sitcom writer Neil Simon decided to take a look at a few short stories by the deeply intellectual Russian storyteller Anton Chekhov. The play that came out of this was The Good Doctor--a .. more

Oct 9, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III Aug. 25-Sept. 10 (the Aug. 27 performance takes place at the MKE Fringe Fest and the Aug. 31 show is Pay-What-You-Can) at their new space, Studio Q, upstairs fr... more

Aug 16, 2016 2:31 PM Theater

A compelling documentary, Addiction Incorporated focuses on Philip Morris research scientist Victor DeNoble who revealed lab tests showing how easily rats become addicted to nicotine and that cigarettes are designed to addict smokers. more

Apr 5, 2016 3:24 PM Home Movies

Skylight Music Theatre presents Thomas Adés and Philip Hensher’s Powder Her Face, a chamber opera inspired by the life of Duchess Margaret Campbell of Argyll, Jan. 29-Feb. 14.Falls Patio Players presents Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (Female ... more

Jan 26, 2016 4:14 PM Theater

Simons Dinner Party

West Bend’s Musical Masquers are going to be staging a production of the Neil Simon comedy The Dinner Party. It’s later-period Simon that had its world premiere in L.A. in ’99. It’s set at a dinner party at a first-rate restaurant in Paris. Turn.. more

Dec 20, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

So there’s this tenth anniversary party. Guests arrive and the husband has shot himself in the head and the wife is nowhere to be found. It’s called Rumors . It’s a farce by Neil Simon. It’s also a lot of fun. Evidently Simon wanted to write som.. more

Jul 19, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park is over half a century old. The classic comedy of a newlywed couple in New York finds yet another production this coming season. The West Allis Players will be staging a production of the comedy in O.. more

Jul 7, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Sunset Playhouse performs Neil Simon’s enduring comedy, Plaza Suite. more

Jun 9, 2015 10:10 PM Theater

Sunset Playhouse performs Neil Simon’s enduring comedy, Plaza Suite. more

Jun 8, 2015 9:26 AM Theater

Neil Simon’s 1968 comedy Plaza Suite  is a fun, little three-course sitcom. Three different shorts take place in Suite 719 of New York’s Plaza Hotel. A wedded couple revisits what had been their honeymoon suite. A movie producer meets with an old .. more

May 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Next year, the sitcom turns 90. The popular comedy format had its debut in America on Chicago’s WGN radio in a show that would mutate and become "Amos ’n’ Andy". The show was called "Sam ’n’ Henry". It was 1926. Neil Simon was not yet two years ol.. more

Mar 23, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

Based on Neil Simon’s 1977 hit film of the same name, The Goodbye Girl opens with character Paula McFadden ruing her all-too-familiar luck with actor boyfriends. The former dancer returns home with her daughter, Lucy, only to find a letter ... more

Sep 19, 2013 5:24 PM Theater

At some point in the mid-1970s, playwright Neil Simon wrote a script said to have been partly inspired by the life of a young Dustin Hoffman. The title of the script was Bogart Slept Here. It was set to become a major motion picture titled ... more

Sep 4, 2013 1:04 AM Theater

There are some shows that just don't sound fun until you read the cast list. Such is the case with an upcoming benefit reading for the Boulevard Theatre. A reading of Neil SImon's The Odd Couple? Couldn't possibly be more boring. David Flores as .. more

Jul 15, 2012 9:51 AM Theater

Modern productions of Shakespeare sometimes switch things up with respect to gender. The late Milwaukee Shakespeare created a memorable production of The Taming of the Shrew in which men played all of the roles. This summer... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

There’s no question that the single best university theatre program in town is that of UWM. I say this, of course, as a neutral graduate of UWM’s psychology program. (With a focus on cognitive and behavioral neuroscience…you know…we were running .. more

Dec 1, 2011 5:45 PM Theater

Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

The late ‘60’s counter-cultural experimentation developed some compellingly interesting shows . . . at least, they sounded like compellingly interesting shows. I remember dibing into a college library in high school and reading weird stories abo.. more

Oct 25, 2010 4:06 AM Theater

A dark new breed of progressive rock has emerged in recent years, marked by doomy atmospherics and strong emotion, and starring such bands as Opeth, Porcupine Tree, Riverside and Anathema. Now add to that growing list Poland’s Votum, whose ... more

Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

