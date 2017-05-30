Neil Simon
Village Playhouse’s annual One-Act Play Festival returns. Meanwhile, Sunset Playhouse, Waukesha Civic Theater and Memories Ballroom produce plays of their own, the Master Singers of Milwaukee sing o,Performing Arts Weekly more
THE GOOD DOCTOR at UW-Waukesha
It’s kind of a weird fusion. Mid-20th century light sitcom writer Neil Simon decided to take a look at a few short stories by the deeply intellectual Russian storyteller Anton Chekhov. The play that came out of this was The Good Doctor--a .. more
Clowning Around on the Briny Sea
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III Aug. 25-Sept. 10 (the Aug. 27 performance takes place at the MKE Fringe Fest and the Aug. 31 show is Pay-What-You-Can) at their new space, Studio Q, upstairs fr... more
Addiction Incorporated, The Odd Couple: Season One and More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
A compelling documentary, Addiction Incorporated focuses on Philip Morris research scientist Victor DeNoble who revealed lab tests showing how easily rats become addicted to nicotine and that cigarettes are designed to addict smokers. more
Skylight Presents the Wisconsin Premiere of ‘Powder Her Face’
Skylight Music Theatre presents Thomas Adés and Philip Hensher’s Powder Her Face, a chamber opera inspired by the life of Duchess Margaret Campbell of Argyll, Jan. 29-Feb. 14.Falls Patio Players presents Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (Female ... more
Dinner Party Auditions
West Bend’s Musical Masquers are going to be staging a production of the Neil Simon comedy The Dinner Party. It’s later-period Simon that had its world premiere in L.A. in ’99. It’s set at a dinner party at a first-rate restaurant in Paris. Turn.. more
Auditions for 'Rumors' with the Bay Players
So there’s this tenth anniversary party. Guests arrive and the husband has shot himself in the head and the wife is nowhere to be found. It’s called Rumors . It’s a farce by Neil Simon. It’s also a lot of fun. Evidently Simon wanted to write som.. more
Barefoot In The Park Auditions
Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park is over half a century old. The classic comedy of a newlywed couple in New York finds yet another production this coming season. The West Allis Players will be staging a production of the comedy in O.. more
Sunset Playhouse’s Spot-On ‘Plaza Suite’
Sunset Playhouse’s Spot On ‘Plaza Suite’
'Plaza Suite' Soon at Sunset
Neil Simon’s 1968 comedy Plaza Suite is a fun, little three-course sitcom. Three different shorts take place in Suite 719 of New York’s Plaza Hotel. A wedded couple revisits what had been their honeymoon suite. A movie producer meets with an old .. more
'30 Rock' Meets 'Mad Men' in a Neil Simon Comedy at Theatre Unchained
Next year, the sitcom turns 90. The popular comedy format had its debut in America on Chicago’s WGN radio in a show that would mutate and become "Amos ’n’ Andy". The show was called "Sam ’n’ Henry". It was 1926. Neil Simon was not yet two years ol.. more
Comical Domestic Disputes
Based on Neil Simon’s 1977 hit film of the same name, The Goodbye Girl opens with character Paula McFadden ruing her all-too-familiar luck with actor boyfriends. The former dancer returns home with her daughter, Lucy, only to find a letter ... more
Movie to Musical to Waukesha
At some point in the mid-1970s, playwright Neil Simon wrote a script said to have been partly inspired by the life of a young Dustin Hoffman. The title of the script was Bogart Slept Here. It was set to become a major motion picture titled ... more
Boulevard Theatre's Odd Couple
There are some shows that just don't sound fun until you read the cast list. Such is the case with an upcoming benefit reading for the Boulevard Theatre. A reading of Neil SImon's The Odd Couple? Couldn't possibly be more boring. David Flores as .. more
Power Dynamics Flipped in 'Juliet and Romeo'
Modern productions of Shakespeare sometimes switch things up with respect to gender. The late Milwaukee Shakespeare created a memorable production of The Taming of the Shrew in which men played all of the roles. This summer... more
Star Spangled Girl at Concordia
There’s no question that the single best university theatre program in town is that of UWM. I say this, of course, as a neutral graduate of UWM’s psychology program. (With a focus on cognitive and behavioral neuroscience…you know…we were running .. more
Neil Simon Over Dinner: Last of the Red Hot Lovers in the Suburbs
The late ‘60’s counter-cultural experimentation developed some compellingly interesting shows . . . at least, they sounded like compellingly interesting shows. I remember dibing into a college library in high school and reading weird stories abo.. more
