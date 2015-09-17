RSS

Neil Young

ExFabula will be celebrating personal storytelling again tonight with a series of monologues assembled for an event bearing the title: “Come Clean.” This is, of course, presuming that I haven’t grossly misread the information provided onl.. more

Sep 17, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg

In its final stretch, Summerfest welcomes Neil Young, The Avett Brothers, Lupe Fiasco, Sylvan Esso and a host of others. more

Jun 30, 2015 9:38 PM This Week in Milwaukee

What with how profound a pop cultural impact it had, it’s kind of weird to think that The Honeymooners only ran for only  a few years. The roughly 40 episodes of the series made quite an impression on syndication in the decades after the show’s .. more

Jun 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

stablished earlier this year, Maria Pretzl and Nate Schardin’s Traveling Lemur Productions, LLC is an organization which will be focussing on “video production & theatrical services.” Cool. Curtains would like to deliver a hearty welcome .. more

Jun 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo credit: Adam Miszewski

Crosby, Stills and Nash kept their act fresh by performing new solo material Sunday night at the Riverside Theater. more

May 4, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

Rock legend Neil Young will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater, the festival announced today. The grizzled songwriter will close out the Big Gig on Sunday, July 5, accompanied by the Los Angeles rock band Promise of the Real. Featuring Luka.. more

Apr 20, 2015 1:00 PM On Music

This list was inspired by one posted on aVillage Voice blog last year. While perusing that list, I was struck by howtired all the choices seemed. Sure, a lot of their picks are really pretty sad (JoyDivision, Elliott Smith, Billie Holiday), but.. more

Apr 6, 2015 9:30 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

Courtesy of the artist

Though Neil Young may be done with the group, at least forthe time being, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash keep on rolling.Today the harmonizing folk-rock trio announced an extensive run of tour dates,which will include a return t.. more

Jan 13, 2015 1:00 PM On Music

Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Concert Reviews

Releasing 10 albums over the past 20-plus years, Pearl Jam has experienced a storied career, but all but its most devoted fans admit that the last decade hasn’t lived up to the groundbreaking arti,Concert Reviews more

Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

The Midwest Beat singer/guitarist Matt Joyce has always had a fondness for ragged, rough-around-the-edges records. “One of my all-time favorites is Neil Young’s more

Sep 2, 2014 7:35 PM Music Feature

The Men’s approach to music favors growth and movement, reflecting an aversion to the stagnation that could so easily trouble a lesser band. The band’s early releases offer a post-punk squall,,Concert Reviews more

Apr 14, 2014 11:49 AM Concert Reviews

 In 1992, Bob Dylanwas in one of his periodic creative slumps as a recording artist, and his liveshows were already getting shaky. Perhaps the admiring musical cast assembledthat year to mark the 30th anniversary of his firs.. more

Mar 11, 2014 3:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

While he’s unquestionably best known for his portrayals of “Whammy!”-shouting Anchorman sportscaster Champ Kind and Michael Scott-enabling traveling salesman Todd Packer on “The Office,” D,Comedy Reviews more

Feb 17, 2014 9:59 AM Comedy

Sigmund Snopek III is keeping good company these days. The veteran Milwaukee recording artist is included with Frank Zappa, Yoko Ono, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Sun Ra and James Brown in a fascinating examination of late 20th-century music,... more

Dec 23, 2013 3:03 AM Books

 Bryan Ferryis one of the outstanding figures to emerge from rock music in the 1970s andlike old scotch whiskey, he has aged well. With Roxy Music and in his long solocareer, Ferry created Pop Art statements more emotionally eng.. more

Oct 2, 2013 1:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

Although Stephen Stills sometimes seems overshadowed by his frequent collaborator, Neil Young, the new four-disc career retrospective offers ample reminders that Stills, a gifted and often imaginative songwriter, was integral t more

Apr 12, 2013 1:07 AM Album Reviews

There is pensive wandering into the past on this massive collection of songs, moving smoothly through two discs in the CD version. Neil Young’s artistry is at its height. “Twisted Road” contains revelatory lines that capture more

Nov 8, 2012 3:06 PM Album Reviews

The Red Hot Chili Peppers had major occasion to celebrate their history and accomplishments this spring, when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But from what drummer Chad Smith says, there isn’t... more

Oct 30, 2012 1:45 PM Music Feature

At age 66, Neil Young is reaching an artistic zenith. Young recently released the album Americana with his longtime band Crazy Horse, and the end of this month will see yet another Crazy Horse album, Psychedelic Pill... more

Oct 14, 2012 11:59 PM Books

