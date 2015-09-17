Neil Young
Cleaning with Ex Fabula Tonight
ExFabula will be celebrating personal storytelling again tonight with a series of monologues assembled for an event bearing the title: “Come Clean.” This is, of course, presuming that I haven’t grossly misread the information provided onl.. more
Sep 17, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: July 2-8
In its final stretch, Summerfest welcomes Neil Young, The Avett Brothers, Lupe Fiasco, Sylvan Esso and a host of others. more
Jun 30, 2015 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Taming of the Shrew in the ’50s
What with how profound a pop cultural impact it had, it’s kind of weird to think that The Honeymooners only ran for only a few years. The roughly 40 episodes of the series made quite an impression on syndication in the decades after the show’s .. more
Jun 25, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Audition For The Lemurs
stablished earlier this year, Maria Pretzl and Nate Schardin’s Traveling Lemur Productions, LLC is an organization which will be focussing on “video production & theatrical services.” Cool. Curtains would like to deliver a hearty welcome .. more
Jun 15, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Crosby, Stills and Nash @ The Riverside Theater
Crosby, Stills and Nash kept their act fresh by performing new solo material Sunday night at the Riverside Theater. more
May 4, 2015 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Neil Young Will Close Summerfest This Year
Rock legend Neil Young will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater, the festival announced today. The grizzled songwriter will close out the Big Gig on Sunday, July 5, accompanied by the Los Angeles rock band Promise of the Real. Featuring Luka.. more
Apr 20, 2015 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
10 Terribly Sad Albums to Hear Before You Die
This list was inspired by one posted on aVillage Voice blog last year. While perusing that list, I was struck by howtired all the choices seemed. Sure, a lot of their picks are really pretty sad (JoyDivision, Elliott Smith, Billie Holiday), but.. more
Apr 6, 2015 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 3 Comments
Crosby, Stills & Nash Will Roll Back Through Milwaukee
Though Neil Young may be done with the group, at least forthe time being, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash keep on rolling.Today the harmonizing folk-rock trio announced an extensive run of tour dates,which will include a return t.. more
Jan 13, 2015 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jaill w/ Platinum Boys, Sat. Nite Duets and Midnight Reruns @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more
Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Pearl Jam @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Releasing 10 albums over the past 20-plus years, Pearl Jam has experienced a storied career, but all but its most devoted fans admit that the last decade hasn’t lived up to the groundbreaking arti,Concert Reviews more
Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 1 Comments
The Midwest Beat Keep it Casual
The Midwest Beat singer/guitarist Matt Joyce has always had a fondness for ragged, rough-around-the-edges records. “One of my all-time favorites is Neil Young’s more
Sep 2, 2014 7:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Men w/ Absolutely and Midnight Reruns @ Cactus Club
The Men’s approach to music favors growth and movement, reflecting an aversion to the stagnation that could so easily trouble a lesser band. The band’s early releases offer a post-punk squall,,Concert Reviews more
Apr 14, 2014 11:49 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Bob Dylan’s Tribute Concert
In 1992, Bob Dylanwas in one of his periodic creative slumps as a recording artist, and his liveshows were already getting shaky. Perhaps the admiring musical cast assembledthat year to mark the 30th anniversary of his firs.. more
Mar 11, 2014 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Comic David Koechner Displayed His Versatility at Turner Hall
While he’s unquestionably best known for his portrayals of “Whammy!”-shouting Anchorman sportscaster Champ Kind and Michael Scott-enabling traveling salesman Todd Packer on “The Office,” D,Comedy Reviews more
Feb 17, 2014 9:59 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Sigmund Snopek's Avant-Pop
Sigmund Snopek III is keeping good company these days. The veteran Milwaukee recording artist is included with Frank Zappa, Yoko Ono, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Sun Ra and James Brown in a fascinating examination of late 20th-century music,... more
Dec 23, 2013 3:03 AM David Luhrssen Books
Bryan Ferry Live in Lyon
Bryan Ferryis one of the outstanding figures to emerge from rock music in the 1970s andlike old scotch whiskey, he has aged well. With Roxy Music and in his long solocareer, Ferry created Pop Art statements more emotionally eng.. more
Oct 2, 2013 1:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Stephen Stills
Although Stephen Stills sometimes seems overshadowed by his frequent collaborator, Neil Young, the new four-disc career retrospective offers ample reminders that Stills, a gifted and often imaginative songwriter, was integral t more
Apr 12, 2013 1:07 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Neil Young and Crazy Horse
There is pensive wandering into the past on this massive collection of songs, moving smoothly through two discs in the CD version. Neil Young’s artistry is at its height. “Twisted Road” contains revelatory lines that capture more
Nov 8, 2012 3:06 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Album Reviews
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hall of Famers
The Red Hot Chili Peppers had major occasion to celebrate their history and accomplishments this spring, when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But from what drummer Chad Smith says, there isn’t... more
Oct 30, 2012 1:45 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Neil Young’s ‘Hippie Dream’
At age 66, Neil Young is reaching an artistic zenith. Young recently released the album Americana with his longtime band Crazy Horse, and the end of this month will see yet another Crazy Horse album, Psychedelic Pill... more
Oct 14, 2012 11:59 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books