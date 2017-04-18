Neko Case
The New Pornographers Embrace Synthesizers on 'Whiteout Conditions'
A.C. Newman explains that The New Pornographers weren't trying to chase trends with their keyboard-heavy latest album.
M. Ward Embraces Slowness
"I have to write about 10 pretty bad songs before there's one song that is worth keeping around," Ward says.
Mavis Staples: Livin’ On A High Note (Anti-/Epitaph)
Livin' On a High Note is a culmination of the gospel, R&B, folk and other Americana strains that have distinguished various dimensions of Mavis Staples' solo career as well as her previous tenure anchoring The Staple Singers.
Calexico: Edge of the Sun (Anti-/Epitaph)
Calexico's vision of Americana has always been more Romantic, more encompassing, and altogether more florid than that of most of its peers. Edge of the Sun is informed by Coyoacán, a Mexico City borough, and every song has a guest
Find Comfort in WebsterX's "Doomsday" Video
Fresh from being crowned the city's solo artist of the year at last month's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards, Milwaukee rapper WebsterX is preparing a new album for this year, and today he debuted the video for its first single, "Doomsday," a pensive ..
Neko Case w/ Thao & The Get Down Stay Down @ The Riverside Theater
Neko Case w/ Thao & The Get Down Stay Down @ The Riverside Theater

Neko Case held the Riverside in the palm of her hand on Friday, drawing from a full catalogue of arresting, image-filled songs; letting loose her impossibly beautiful, devastatingly present voice;
Kelly Hogan @ Cactus Club
Kelly Hogan @ Cactus Club

Those familiar with Kelly Hogan will undoubtedly recognize her sterling vocals. Not merely soulful, Hogan interprets lyrics with such vibrant savvy. She's startling and beguiling. The Georgia-born and Midwest-lived Hogan is best-known for b...
Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child'
Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child'

Fleshing out her previously unseen 1985 interview with Basquiat for her documentary (out on DVD), Tamara Davis adds archival footage of late '70s/early '80s NYC and fresh interviews with the era's scenemakers. The Radiant Child is a portrait of th..
Renewed Pornographers
"I feel like even if The New Pornographers weren't around, I'd still be making music. It's shocking to think that this would become a career," says Carl "A.C." Newman, head of indie-pop pros The New Pornographers.
Public Image Ltd., Jakob Dylan and Neko Case Coming to Pabst Theater
Public Image Ltd., Jakob Dylan and Neko Case Coming to Pabst Theater

When Public Image Ltd., the post-Sex Pistols band of singer John Lydon, announced its first live shows in 17 years late last year, few people would have pegged Milwaukee as one of the band's stops, but the band will stop at the Pabst Theater on Fr..
Despite her confident stage presence and camera-friendly genes, Neko Case hates having her picture taken. That's why the steel-voiced singer decided to have a little fun with the cover of her fifth solo studio album, Middle Cyclone. Case th...
Mondo Lucha Wrestling/Variety Show @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m. Betweenthe bevy of circus-costumed wrestlers and a face-painted magician/stuntman who goes by the,
You'd think the well of country-twang guitar chord permutations would have long ago run dr Fox Confessor Brings the Flood
The Worst Interviews I've Ever Conducted
Count me in the "Joaquin Phoenix was faking it" camp. Though Phoenix convincingly displayed the eerily detached, flat affect of a patient in the early stages of schizophrenia, he hid behind the same thick, black sunglasses as so many bluffing poke..
Concerned Concert-goers Redux
Several readers and a couple of acquaintances e-mailed me for my take on a letter to the editor I posted this week from "Concerned Concert-goers," a group frustrated by how recent shows at the Pabst Theater (Neko Case) and Turner Hall Ballroom (An..
Concerned Concert-goers
Reading Out Loud
Immaculately composed and lit like a series of moving paintings, The Reader is a coming-of
Organizers Deem Foward Music Festival a Success
I wasn't able to attend, so I'm reporting from second-hand accounts here, but from what I've read online the Forward Music Festival, an ambitious weekend-long, multi-venue music festival in Madison, Wis., was a greatsuccess. The festival, which fe..
Forward Music Festival Unveils Line-Up
Promoters have released the bulk of the line-up for their inaugural, multi-venue Forward Music Festival in Madison, Wis. on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20. Among the headliners are Neko Case, Bob Mould, Dan Deacon, The Detroit Cobras, Dillinger 4, The Sc..
Hiatt
In the early '80s, Hiatt's songwriting prowess earned himthe title "the American Elvis Costello." Unlike Costello, however, Hiatt hadtrouble writing hits—at least for himself. Three Dog Night and Bonnie Raittperformed his songs to great success, ...
