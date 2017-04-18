RSS

Neko Case

A.C. Newman explains that The New Pornographers weren’t trying to chase trends with their keyboard-heavy latest album. more

Apr 18, 2017 2:49 PM Music Feature

“I have to write about 10 pretty bad songs before there’s one song that is worth keeping around,” Ward says. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:28 PM Music Feature

Livin’ On a High Note is a culmination of the gospel, R&B, folk and other Americana strains that have distinguished various dimensions of Mavis Staples’ solo career as well as her previous tenure anchoring The Staple Singers. more

Apr 19, 2016 1:29 PM Album Reviews

Calexico’s vision of Americana has always been more Romantic, more encompassing, and altogether more florid than that of most of its peers. Edge of the Sun is informed by Coyoacán, a Mexico City borough, and every song has a guest more

May 19, 2015 7:53 PM Album Reviews

Fresh from being crowned the city's solo artist of the year at last month's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards, Milwaukee rapper WebsterX is preparing a new album for this year, and today he debuted the video for its first single, "Doomsday," a pensive .. more

Jan 22, 2015 5:50 PM On Music

Photo credit: Sara Bill

Neko Case held the Riverside in the palm of her hand on Friday, drawing from a full catalogue of arresting, image-filled songs; letting loose her impossibly beautiful, devastatingly present voice;,Concert Reviews more

Oct 21, 2013 11:01 AM Concert Reviews

Those familiar with Kelly Hogan will undoubtedly recognize her sterling vocals. Not merely soulful, Hogan interprets lyrics with such vibrant savvy. She’s startling and beguiling. The Georgia-born and Midwest-lived Hogan is best-known for b... more

Jan 28, 2013 2:05 PM Concert Reviews

Fleshing out her previously unseen 1985 interview with Basquiat for her documentary (out on DVD), Tamara Davis adds archival footage of late ‘70s/early ‘80s NYC and fresh interviews with the era’s scenemakers. The Radiant Child is a portrait of th.. more

Nov 16, 2010 1:51 PM I Hate Hollywood

“I feel like even if The New Pornographers weren’t around, I’d still be making music. It’s shocking to think that this would become a career,” says Carl “A.C.” Newman, head of indie-pop pros The New Pornographers. more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

When Public Image Ltd., the post-Sex Pistols band of singer John Lydon, announced its first live shows in 17 years late last year, few people would have pegged Milwaukee as one of the band’s stops, but the band will stop at the Pabst Theater on Fr.. more

Mar 8, 2010 1:29 PM On Music

Despite her confident stage presence and camera-friendly genes, Neko Case hates having her picture taken. That’s why the steel-voiced singer decided to have a little fun with the cover of her fifth solo studio album, Middle Cyclone. Case th... more

Apr 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mondo Lucha Wrestling/Variety Show @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m. Betweenthe bevy of circus-costumed wrestlers and a face-painted magician/stuntman who goes by the,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

You'd think the well of country-twang guitar chord permutations would have long ago run dr Fox Confessor Brings the Flood ,CD Reviews more

Apr 3, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Count me in the "Joaquin Phoenix was faking it" camp. Though Phoenix convincingly displayed the eerily detached, flat affect of a patient in the early stages of schizophrenia, he hid behind the same thick, black sunglasses as so many bluffing poke.. more

Feb 13, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Several readers and a couple of acquaintances e-mailed me for my take on a letter to the editor I posted this week from "Concerned Concert-goers," a group frustrated by how recent shows at the Pabst Theater (Neko Case) and Turner Hall Ballroom (An.. more

Feb 6, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Feb 3, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Immaculately composed and lit like a series of moving paintings, The Reader is a coming-of The Reader ,Film more

Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

I wasn't able to attend, so I'm reporting from second-hand accounts here, but from what I've read online the Forward Music Festival, an ambitious weekend-long, multi-venue music festival in Madison, Wis., was a greatsuccess. The festival, which fe.. more

Sep 29, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Promoters have released the bulk of the line-up for their inaugural, multi-venue Forward Music Festival in Madison, Wis. on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20. Among the headliners are Neko Case, Bob Mould, Dan Deacon, The Detroit Cobras, Dillinger 4, The Sc.. more

Jul 17, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

In the early ‘80s, Hiatt’s songwriting prowess earned himthe title “the American Elvis Costello.” Unlike Costello, however, Hiatt hadtrouble writing hits—at least for himself. Three Dog Night and Bonnie Raittperformed his songs to great success, ... more

Jun 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

